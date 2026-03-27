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Stock Market LIVE: Indian stock markets opened in red on Friday. This came after a day's break due to Ram Navami. Earlier, on Tuesday and Wednesday, markets opened and closed in green.

However, the momentum has been hit due to the uncertainty pertaining to the Iran war. Earlier, US and Asian markets also recorded a decline. 

Meanwhile, the rupee breached the psychologically crucial level of 94 against the US dollar for the first time. The domestic unit opened paise 18 paise lower at 94.16 a dollar, against Wednesday's close of 93.98.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market

Mar 27, 2026 09:54 (IST)
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Share Market Today: Check BSE Sensex Heatmap

Mar 27, 2026 09:44 (IST)
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Stock Market LIVE Updates: India VIX Jumps Nearly 7%

The Nifty India volatility index jumped 6.7 per cent to 26.30 shortly after the markets opened, which indicated a spike in the near-term uncertainty among investors. 

Mar 27, 2026 09:41 (IST)
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Indian Airlines Cut 10% Flights Amid Iran War. What It Means For Travellers

Nearly three out of every four flights operated by Indian carriers to the Gulf have been cancelled since February 28. Read full report here

Mar 27, 2026 09:37 (IST)
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Share Market News: Check Expert View By InvestorAi

The Thesis

InvestorAi is making a decisive domestic-cycle bet. With FIIs still net sellers (−₹1,805 Cr) and Brent at $108 on Iran escalation, conviction is clustering in financials, real estate, and capital goods - names that win when DII flows (₹5,430 Cr net) and India's internal capex engine matter more than global risk appetite. BankNifty's +2.10% outperformance over Nifty confirms that rate-sensitive leadership is holding despite elevated VIX.

Where We're Concentrated

Heaviest conviction sits in financials and insurance (IFCI, IIFL Finance, ICICI Lombard, Max Financial), followed by real estate (Macrotech, Phoenix Mills) and domestic industrials (Kirloskar Oil, Data Patterns). This is a book that breaks if crude stays above $110 long enough to force RBI hawkishness, compress rate-sensitive margins, and reverse the DII bid.

Conviction Picks

Highest Conviction

Kirloskar Oil Engines

Industrial capex proxy riding India's infrastructure push - insulated from crude volatility as a domestic manufacturer benefiting from government order pipelines.

Highest Conviction

IFCI

DFI turnaround play aligned with DII-led financial re-rating - benefits directly from government infrastructure financing as BankNifty leads the tape.

Highest Conviction

IIFL Finance

NBFC poised to benefit from credit expansion as PCR at 0.95 signals neutral sentiment - the market hasn't priced in the full DII liquidity tailwind yet.

Defensive Quality

ICICI Lombard

General insurance compounder that hedges the book against VIX spikes - premium income accelerates in volatile markets while BankNifty leadership supports insurance valuations.

Defence Play

Data Patterns

Defence electronics beneficiary as Middle East escalation reinforces India's indigenous defence procurement urgency - a geopolitical hedge inside a domestic-cycle book.

One Thing to Watch

Brent at $110. If crude breaches that level on Iran escalation, the entire rate-sensitive thesis - financials, real estate, NBFCs - comes under pressure as RBI rate-cut expectations evaporate and FII outflows accelerate. Watch the overnight session.

Mar 27, 2026 09:30 (IST)
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Russia To Earn $760 Million As Iran War Rattles Global Oil Markets: Report

Crude prices have already surged nearly 38 per cent to around $100 a barrel as the Middle Eastern oil is struggling to reach global markets due to the effective closure of Strait of Hormuz. Read full report

Mar 27, 2026 09:26 (IST)
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Share Market News: Check NSE Nifty50 Gainers

Mar 27, 2026 09:23 (IST)
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Stock Market Live Updates: Check Market Update

At 9:22, Sensex was down 805.22 points to 74,468.23. Nifty fell 224.35 points to 23,082.10.

Mar 27, 2026 09:15 (IST)
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Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex Sheds 390 In Pre-Open, Nifty Falls 133

The BSE Sensex shed 389.66 points or 0.52 per cent to settle at 74,883.79 in pre-opening session on Friday. The NSE Nifty50 settled the pre-opening session at 23,173.55, lower by 132.90 points or 0.57 per cent.

Mar 27, 2026 09:04 (IST)
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Stock Market LIVE: Check BSE Market Cap

At the close on Wednesday (March 25), the total BSE Sensex market cap stood at 4,31,01,834.74

Mar 27, 2026 08:58 (IST)
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Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty at 23,153

The GIFT Nifty was at 23,152, down 148 points as of 8:20 am.

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