Stock Market LIVE: Indian stock markets opened in red on Friday. This came after a day's break due to Ram Navami. Earlier, on Tuesday and Wednesday, markets opened and closed in green.

However, the momentum has been hit due to the uncertainty pertaining to the Iran war. Earlier, US and Asian markets also recorded a decline.

Meanwhile, the rupee breached the psychologically crucial level of 94 against the US dollar for the first time. The domestic unit opened paise 18 paise lower at 94.16 a dollar, against Wednesday's close of 93.98.

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