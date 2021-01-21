Statehood Day Of Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya: PM Modi Tweets Greetings

Statehood Day is being celebrated in Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya today. PM Modi, President Kovind and others tweeted wishes

Statehood Day Of Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya: PM Modi Tweets Greetings

Statehood Day: On January 21, Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya became full-fledged states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya on their Statehood Day. On January 21, 1972, the three states of Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya became full-fledged states under the North Eastern Region (Reorganisation) Act of 1971. PM Modi wished the people of the three states and said India is proud of their contributions. In his greetings to the people of Manipur, PM Modi said that the state is a "powerhouse of innovation and sporting talent." 

"The culture and warm hearted nature of the people of Tripura is admired across India," the Prime Minister wrote in his Statehood Day message for Tripura. 

He showered praises on the people of Meghalaya and said that the state "is known for  its remarkable kindness and spirit of brotherhood...".

President Ram Nath Kovind in his message on the Statehood Day of theh three northeasters states said, "Greetings to the wonderful people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura...Blessed with immense natural beauty, rich history and vibrant culture, these states are fascinating...".

Statehood Day for Manipur, Tripura, Meghalaya: Wishes and images

Biplab Kumar Deb, the Chief Minister of Tripura tweeted a video message greeting the people of his state. "Tripura is witnessing a new era of progress and prosperity under the leadership" PM Modi he said. 

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma marked Statehood Day and honoured the leader who helped in carving out the path for the creation of Meghalaya. He shared a video clipping on Twitter and said, "On Meghalaya Day, we honour our resolute leaders before us who paved way for the creation of Meghalaya...Wishing everyone a Happy Meghalaya Day!" 

N Biren Shah, the Chief Minister of Manipur on Statehood day said, "Let us pledge to work together for peaceful co-existence, progress and prosperity of our beautiful State."  

Wishes, messages and beautiful pictures for Tripura, Meghalaya and Manipur have been pouring in on Twitter on their Statehood Day.   

Newsbeep