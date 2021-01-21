Statehood Day Of Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya: PM Modi Tweets Greetings

Statehood Day: On January 21, Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya became full-fledged states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya on their Statehood Day. On January 21, 1972, the three states of Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya became full-fledged states under the North Eastern Region (Reorganisation) Act of 1971. PM Modi wished the people of the three states and said India is proud of their contributions. In his greetings to the people of Manipur, PM Modi said that the state is a "powerhouse of innovation and sporting talent."

Statehood Day greetings to the people of Manipur. India is proud of Manipur's contribution to national development. Manipur is a powerhouse of innovation and sporting talent. I wish the state the very best in its journey towards progress. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2021

"The culture and warm hearted nature of the people of Tripura is admired across India," the Prime Minister wrote in his Statehood Day message for Tripura.

Best wishes to the people of Tripura on the special occasion of their Statehood Day. The culture and warm-hearted nature of the people of Tripura is admired across India. The state has achieved outstanding progress in various fields. May the same spirit continue. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2021

He showered praises on the people of Meghalaya and said that the state "is known for its remarkable kindness and spirit of brotherhood...".

On their Statehood Day, greetings to my sisters and brothers of Meghalaya. This state is known for its remarkable kindness and spirit of brotherhood. Youngsters from Meghalaya are creative and enterprising. May the state keep scaling new heights of progress in the times to come. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind in his message on the Statehood Day of theh three northeasters states said, "Greetings to the wonderful people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura...Blessed with immense natural beauty, rich history and vibrant culture, these states are fascinating...".

Statehood Day for Manipur, Tripura, Meghalaya: Wishes and images

Biplab Kumar Deb, the Chief Minister of Tripura tweeted a video message greeting the people of his state. "Tripura is witnessing a new era of progress and prosperity under the leadership" PM Modi he said.

I extend warm greetings to my beloved sisters & brothers on Statehood Day of our state.



Tripura is witnessing a new era of progress & prosperity under the leadership of Adarniya Shri @narendramodi ji.Together we shall strive to realise the hopes & aspirations of every citizen. pic.twitter.com/zs3sZLjtLm — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) January 21, 2021

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma marked Statehood Day and honoured the leader who helped in carving out the path for the creation of Meghalaya. He shared a video clipping on Twitter and said, "On Meghalaya Day, we honour our resolute leaders before us who paved way for the creation of Meghalaya...Wishing everyone a Happy Meghalaya Day!"

On #MeghalayaDay, we honour our resolute leaders before us who paved way for the creation of Meghalaya. Let us recommit ourselves & carry forward their legacy with the same values & purpose that inspired them- for the future of our people.



Wishing everyone a Happy Meghalaya Day! pic.twitter.com/rsZdcQjb4a — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) January 21, 2021

N Biren Shah, the Chief Minister of Manipur on Statehood day said, "Let us pledge to work together for peaceful co-existence, progress and prosperity of our beautiful State."

Warmest greetings to the people of my State on the occasion of #StatehoodDay.



Let us pledge to work together for peaceful co-existence, progress & prosperity of our beautiful State.



May the State achieve zenith of development under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji. — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) January 21, 2021

Wishes, messages and beautiful pictures for Tripura, Meghalaya and Manipur have been pouring in on Twitter on their Statehood Day.

Greetings and compliments to people of #Tripura as it completes 49 years of Statehood. I am hopeful the state will continue to grow leaps and bounds under the dynamic leadership of CM Shri @BjpBiplab Ji. Wishing all round prosperity for this beautiful state. pic.twitter.com/Cupnxjkpg5 — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) January 21, 2021

Greetings to people of Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura on their Statehood Day. These states are known for their rich, unique culture & natural beauty. May the states continue to progress in various fields. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 21, 2021

Heartfelt greetings to our brothers & sisters of beautiful NE states - #Manipur, #Tripura & #Meghalaya on the occasion of their Statehood Day. May these States continue to attain success, scale new heights & enrich people's lives.@NBirenSingh Ji, @BjpBiplab Ji, @SangmaConrad Ji pic.twitter.com/iM8fBq1GiS — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) January 21, 2021