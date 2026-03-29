Speeding Thar Kills 2 Children, Their Grandfather In Gurugram

A speeding Thar mowed down two boys and their grandfather in Khod village of Pataudi, police said on Saturday.

The police have arrested the accused driver and taken the SUV into custody after registering an FIR, they said.

Zayed Khan and Ishant, aged eight and 10, died on the spot, while their maternal grandfather, 60-year-old Subhash, died in a hospital, they said.

The deceased hailed from Milkpur village in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan.

According to the police, Subhash had come to Lokra Road near Khod village to visit his brothers with his two grandsons.

Around 11 pm on Friday, when he was returning home with the two boys, a Mahindra Thar allegedly struck them from behind, throwing them several feet away from the point of impact, the police said.

After receiving information, the police from Pataudi police station took the three bodies into custody and sent them to the mortuary.

After the accident, the driver of the SUV (Thar) fled after leaving his vehicle on spot.

The police arrested, Deepanshu, 25, resident of Gurugram's Goriyawas village, a senior police officer said, adding that they are questioning the accused.

"We have arrested the accused driver and are questioning him. His medical examination will be conducted soon to clarify whether he had consumed alcohol or not, because the Thar vehicle was at a high speed when the accident happened", Pataudi SHO Brahm Prakash said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)