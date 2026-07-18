Sonam Wangchuk's Fast, Ram Mandir Row To Dominate All-Party Meet Tomorrow

The forcible removal of activist Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar, citing health concerns, is set to resonate during the all-party meeting convened by the government on Sunday ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament.

This meeting, which will involve the floor leaders of all major parties, will discuss several pressing issues, including the alleged embezzlement of donations for the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Wangchuk's removal from the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest site at Jantar Mantar in central Delhi by the city police will dominate the customary meet.

The alleged mishandling of donations at the Ram temple will also play a significant role in the proceedings. The Samajwadi Party has announced that it will obstruct House proceedings regarding this matter.

Additionally, the government has announced five new bills that will be introduced in the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha during the upcoming Monsoon Session. These include: Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026: This bill amends the 1971 law to impose penalties for intentional disruptions during the singing of "Vande Mataram." Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026: This introduces stricter regulations for delayed registrations.

Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026: Replaces an ordinance to formalise tax exemptions for foreign investors in government securities.

Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026: Proposes raising the strength of Supreme Court judges from 34 to 38 judges, including the CJI.

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026: Aims to restructure and strengthen the MSME sector. [1, 2, 6, 7, 8] Important pending and deferred legislation: Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026: Listed for passage after being stalled in the previous session.

Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhisthan Bill, 2025: Aims to unify higher education regulators, currently pending committee review.

130th Constitutional Amendment Bill: This proposal regarding the suspension of jailed officials was omitted from the agenda.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)