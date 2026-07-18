Passkeys, Recovery Email: Simple Steps To Secure Your WhatsApp Account

More than two billion people use WhatsApp for conversations, work discussions, financial transactions, and document sharing. With so many users, WhatsApp has become a target for cybercriminals.

Recently, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC had her WhatsApp account hacked. The hackers sent messages to her contacts asking for money. They said they needed Rs 49,000 and promised to return it within hours.

Something similar happened to BJP MP Sambit Patra a few days earlier. His WhatsApp account was hacked, and fraudsters demanded Rs 55,000 from his contacts.

Cybersecurity experts say that these attacks do not usually involve breaking WhatsApp's encryption. Instead, hackers trick people into making mistakes. They use phishing links, fake customer support calls, commit SIM swap fraud, or trick people into sharing verification codes.

A New Risk: Usernames Can Be Impersonated

WhatsApp has introduced usernames. This allows users to connect without sharing their phone numbers. While this feature gives privacy, it can also be used by scammers.

Hackers can create usernames that look like those of people, brands, colleagues, or friends. They might change a few letters. Add some extra characters. People might think these fake accounts are real.

Before you respond to a message from a username you do not know, make sure to check who the sender is. You can do this through another trusted channel. This is especially important if the conversation is about money, sensitive information, or account verification. Check WhatsApp's verified badges and other account details if you can.

Four Steps You Can Follow To Secure Your WhatsaApp Account

Enable Passkeys

Passkeys are a safe way to secure your WhatsApp account. Instead of using SMS verification codes, passkeys use your phone's authentication. This can be Face ID, Touch ID, or your fingerprint.

Passkeys are tied to your device, so they are hard to hack. Even if someone tricks you into giving them information, they cannot get into your account without your device.

Security experts think passkeys are a step forward in online security. They get rid of the need for passwords or one-time codes that can be stolen.

Add And Verify Your Email Address

WhatsApp now lets you add and verify an email address. This is a way to recover your account.

This feature is useful if you lose your SIM card, change your phone number, or are travelling and cannot get SMS verification codes. A verified email address gives you another way to get back into your account.

Keep your recovery email safe with a password. Turn on two-factor authentication for your email account as well.

Turn On Two-Step Verification

Two-Step Verification adds a layer of protection. It requires a six-digit PIN when you register your phone number on a device.

Even if a hacker gets your SMS verification code, they still need this PIN to get into your account.

Choose a PIN that's hard to guess. Do not use your birthday, repeated digits, or simple combinations like 123456.

Lock WhatsApp With Face ID Or Fingerprint

Protecting your account does not stop after you log in.

If you have an iPhone, use Face ID to lock WhatsApp. If you have an Android phone, use fingerprint authentication. This ensures that even if someone gets your phone, they cannot open WhatsApp without your biometric authentication.

This simple setting keeps your chats, photos, documents, and private conversations safe from people who should not see them.

Why These Features Matter

Meta has warned that scammers are trying to trick users into linking their WhatsApp account to another device. They do this by asking users to scan QR codes or share account-linking codes. Once linked, attackers can silently access conversations and impersonate the account owner.

The company has also introduced security alerts and AI-powered systems to identify activity. These systems warn users before they fall victim to scams.

Cybersecurity professionals recommend checking any request for money. Even if it seems to come from someone you know, make a phone call or send a message through another trusted platform. This can prevent fraud.

Stay One Step Ahead

Hackers are always coming up with tactics. The best way to stay safe is to have good security habits.

By enabling passkeys, adding a recovery email, turning on two-step verification, locking WhatsApp with Face ID or fingerprint authentication, and being careful with usernames, you create many layers of protection. This makes it much harder for hackers to take over your account.

These settings only take a minute to enable. They can protect years of conversations, personal memories, financial information, and sensitive work data.