Soldier Abducted From Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama Shot Dead By Terrorists

Hours after a soldier was abducted by terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district this morning, his bullet-ridden body has been found. Aurangzeb, who was proceeding on leave for Eid when he was abducted, was shot in the head and neck, police said.

His body was found by a team of police and Army at Gussu village, about 10 km away from Kalampora, in Pulwama district, from where he was abducted.

The soldier belongs to 4 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry and was posted with the 44 Rashtriya Rifles camp at Shadimarg in Shopian, where he was part of the army's ongoing anti-terror operations.

At about 9 am today, army men from the unit stopped a car asking the driver to drop the soldier in Shopian, officials said, recounting what had happened. Terrorists stopped the vehicle as it approached Kalampora and abducted the soldier.

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted, "Another piece of terrible news to add to an already horrible day. May Aurangzeb rest in peace. Allah Jannat naseeb karay(sic)."

Aurangzeb's body was found just a couple of hours after senior journalist and 'Rising Kashmir' Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead by terrorists outside his office in Srinagar.

A month ago, anti-terror cordon and search operations were suspended in Jammu and Kashmir under a peace initiative of the Central government on the occasion of Eid. Security officials say during this period, the state has witnessed a huge spurt in terror activity as well as crime.

In May last year, a young, unarmed army officer was kidnapped by terrorists while he was attending a family wedding. His bullet-ridden body was found the next day.

Ummer Fayaz, 22, was a Lieutenant of the Rajputana Rifles and had joined the army five months ago.



