Soldier Abducted From Kashmir's Pulwama While On Leave, Says Army

Action is being taken to locate him, the army said.
A month ago, anti-terror cordon and search operations were suspended in Jammu and Kashmir under a peace initiative of the Central government on the occasion of Eid. Security officials say during this period, the state has witnessed a huge spurt in terror activity as well as crime.
In May last year, a young, unarmed army officer was kidnapped by terrorists while he was attending a family wedding. His bullet-ridden body was found the next day.
Ummer Fayaz, 22, was a Lieutenant of the Rajputana Rifles and had joined the army five months ago.