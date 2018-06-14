Soldier Abducted From Kashmir's Pulwama While On Leave, Says Army

All India | Edited by | Updated: June 14, 2018 15:05 IST
A soldier who was home on leave in Jammu and Kashmir has been abducted, the army said today. A resident of Poonch, he was abducted from Pulwama, where he had gone. The soldier belongs to 44 Rashtriya Rifles. He was posted in Shopian, where he was part of the army's ongoing anti-terror operations.

Action is being taken to locate him, the army said.

A month ago, anti-terror cordon and search operations were suspended in Jammu and Kashmir under a peace initiative of the Central government on the occasion of Eid. Security officials say during this period, the state has witnessed a huge spurt in terror activity as well as crime.

In May last year, a young, unarmed army officer was kidnapped by terrorists while he was attending a family wedding. His bullet-ridden body was found the next day.

Ummer Fayaz, 22, was a Lieutenant of the Rajputana Rifles and had joined the army five months ago.

