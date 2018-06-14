Soldier Abducted From Kashmir's Pulwama While On Leave, Says Army The soldier, a resident of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, was on leave. A member of 44 Rashtriya Rifles, he was posted in Shopian, where he was part of the army's anti-terror operations.

Action is being taken to locate him, the army said.



A month ago, anti-terror cordon and search operations were suspended in Jammu and Kashmir under a peace initiative of the Central government on the occasion of Eid. Security officials say during this period, the state has witnessed a huge spurt in terror activity as well as crime.



In May last year, a young, unarmed army officer was kidnapped by terrorists while he was attending a family wedding. His bullet-ridden body was found the next day.



Ummer Fayaz, 22, was a Lieutenant of the Rajputana Rifles and had joined the army five months ago.



