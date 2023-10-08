'Social Media Chat Rooms Used To Recruit Terrorists': Intelligence Officer

The IB official also discussed impact of social media on protests. (Representational)

Special Director of the Intelligence Bureau on Sunday said that social media chat rooms are being used to recruit terrorists.

His statements comes as the Bureau of Police Research and Development held the 49th All India Police Science Congress (AIPSC) in Dehradun.

The Intelligence Bureau official also discussed the impact of social media on protests affecting law and order and police in the sixth session of the 49th AIPSC that began on Saturday.

With the theme of "Policing in Amrit Kaal", the 49th AIPSC was organised by the Uttarakhand Police on October 7 at the Forest Research Institute (FRI) in Dehradun.

According to an official release from the Police Headquarters, in addition to the discussions on social media and internal security, the IB Director gave a presentation on the challenges of the social media platform.

"The IB official said that the anti-social elements are using social media to promote separatism and that social media chat rooms are being used to recruit terrorists," said the release.

The Special Director of IB also stressed on four main points to fight the above-mentioned challenges.

Additionally, he stated that social media is being used as a medium to influence the internal security of the country and to spread the agenda set by foreign powers for their own interests, said the release.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar visited the Police Tech Exhibition along with all the delegates.

He stressed on including smart weapons and other equipment manufactured with high and indigenous technology in police modernization under the Make in India scheme.

In the Police Tech Exhibition, stalls of equipment related to forensic science, drones, robotics, smart weapons, IP cameras, telescopes, wireless, and cyber security have been set up.

Stalls have also been set up by Uttarakhand Police, the Cyber Crime Police Station and the State Disaster Response Force in the exhibition.

The event which takes place every year, is being organised under the auspices of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D).

This year, the 49th AIPSC has selected six themes for discussion - Policing in the 5G Era, Narcotics: A Game-Changing Approach, Coordination between Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFS), National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Internal Security and Social Media Challenges, and Community Policing.

