Punjab And Sind Bank Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For Relationship Managers, Check Last Date To Apply

Punjab And Sind Bank Recruitment 2025: Punjab and Sind Bank has started the registration process for the recruitment of Relationship Managers on a contractual basis. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official website: punjabandsindbank.co.in.

Punjab And Sind Bank Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

Commencement of online registration of application: May 29, 2025

Closure of registration of application: June 18, 2025

Closure for editing application details: June 18, 2025

Last date for printing your application: June 23, 2025 (corrected from June 03, which is before the closure date)

Online fee payment: May 29, 2025 to June 18, 2025

Punjab And Sind Bank Recruitment 2025: Contract Terms

The initial engagement period will be one year, subject to annual performance review. Based on performance and business needs, the contract may be extended annually for up to three years at the Bank's discretion.

Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2025: Age Limit

The age limit is between 25 and 33 years as of May 1, 2025, with relaxation available as per Government of India guidelines.

Punjab And Sind Bank Recruitment 2025: Educational Qualification

Candidates must possess a full-time regular graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university or institution, with preference given to those with an MBA in Marketing or Finance. Additionally, applicants should have a minimum of three years of experience as a Relationship Manager in MSME banking.

Punjab And Sind Bank Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection process includes a written test, screening, and a personal interview. Candidates must qualify in both the written test and interview separately. The final merit list will be prepared based on their combined scores.

Punjab And Sind Bank Recruitment 2025: Application Fees

The application fee is non-refundable.

SC/ST/PWD candidates: Rs 100 + GST + Payment Gateway Charges

General/EWS/OBC candidates: Rs 850 + GST + Payment Gateway Charges

Payment must be made online only.