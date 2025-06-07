Punjab And Sind Bank Recruitment 2025: Applications Open For Financial Literacy Counsellor, Apply By April 25

Punjab and Sind Bank has officially announced vacancies for the position of Financial Literacy Counsellor (FLC) on a contractual basis. The recruitment drive aims to hire retired public sector bank officials to promote financial awareness at the block level. Interested candidates can apply offline by submitting their application forms to the respective Zonal Offices by April 25, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

According to the notification, the bank is seeking applications from retired officers of public sector banks (Scale II and above) who are below 65 years of age and in good health. Preference will be given to individuals who possess:

Strong communication skills

Sound knowledge of banking operations

A passion for serving financially excluded populations

Applicants must also have a clean service record and be free from any pending vigilance cases. Candidates from the same district as the FLC center will be preferred; however, names from neighboring districts may also be considered upon the recommendation of the Zonal Manager.

Terms of Engagement

Tenure: Initial appointment is for 12 months, renewable annually based on performance and recommendation from the Zonal Manager.

Remuneration: A fixed monthly salary of Rs 18,000 plus conveyance reimbursement of up to Rs 2,000, subject to compliance with terms of the offer.

Posting Location: The FLC Counsellor will operate from a block-level branch or BDPO office, working under the administrative control of the local Branch Manager.

Duties: Responsibilities include conducting indoor and outdoor awareness sessions for customers and non-customers alike, with a focus on improving financial literacy among those outside the formal banking system.

Application Process

Candidates can download the application format and complete details from the official website: www.psbindia.com

Applications must be submitted to the respective Zonal Office by 10 am on April 25, 2025.

If applying for multiple blocks across different zones, separate applications must be submitted for each location.

No TA/DA will be provided for attending interviews.

The bank's decision on selection and placement will be final.

For additional information, applicants are advised to visit the official website or contact the nearest Punjab and Sind Bank Zonal Office.