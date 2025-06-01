Advertisement
Mumbai Man Falls Into Sea While Talking Photos With Friends, Dies

A 20-year-old man has died after falling into the sea in Mumbai while apparently taking photographs with his friends, a civic official said.

Mumbai Man Falls Into Sea While Talking Photos With Friends, Dies
Anil Arjun Rajput fell into the sea at Juhu Jetty on Saturday evening, the official said.
Mumbai:

A 20-year-old man has died after falling into the sea in Mumbai while apparently taking photographs with his friends, a civic official said.

Anil Arjun Rajput fell into the sea at Juhu Jetty on Saturday evening, the official said.

The incident was reported by the Mumbai Fire Brigade at 8.17 pm, he said.

Lifeguards at the spot later managed to pull the man out of the waters. They rushed him to the nearby Cooper Hospital where doctors declared him dead, the official added.

