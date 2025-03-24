Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Intelligence Bureau Officer Found Dead On Railway Track In Kerala

The body of Megha, 24, was discovered on the railway track near the Chakka area of the city at around 9.30 am, they said.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Intelligence Bureau Officer Found Dead On Railway Track In Kerala
A detailed investigation has been launched into the incident (Representational)
Thiruvananthapuram:

A woman Intelligence Bureau officer was found dead on a railway track here on Monday, police said.

The body of Megha, 24, was discovered on the railway track near the Chakka area of the city at around 9.30 am, they said.

The body has been shifted to the Government Medical College for a post-mortem.

Megha, hailing from Pathanamthitta district, was working in the emigration section of the international airport here.

A detailed investigation has been launched into the incident, they added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Intelligence Bureau Employee, IB Officer Died, IB Officer Found Dead
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now