Intelligence Bureau Invites Applications For 660 Posts With Salary Up To Rs 1.42 Lakh

IB Group B, C Recruitment 2024: The deadline for submitting applications is May 3.

The Intelligence Bureau (IB), under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), is currently accepting applications for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO), Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO), Security Assistant (SA), and other positions. The deadline for submitting applications is May 3.

IB Group B, C Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

According to the announcement, the recruitment drive aims to fill 660 positions within the department. These positions include 80 executive roles in ACIO-I, 136 in ACIO-II, 120 in JIO-I, 170 in JIO-II, and 100 in SA. Furthermore, there are 8 positions in JIO-II/Tech, 3 in ACIO-II/Civil Works, and 22 in JIO-I/MT. Additionally, there are vacancies for ten Cooks, five Caretakers, five Personal Assistants, and one Printing Press Operator.

IB Group B, C Recruitment 2024: Application Process

Interested and eligible individuals can apply for these positions by sending their applications to the Joint Deputy Director/G-3, Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, 35 S P Marg, Bapu Dham, New Delhi-110021, along with all required details.

Check the detailed notification here for eligibility, selection process and other details.

IB Group B, C Recruitment 2024: Salary

According to the notification, salaries offered for various positions range from Rs 21,700 to Rs 1,42,400. In addition to the salary, selected candidates will receive a special security allowance equivalent to 20 per cent of their basic pay. They will also be entitled to a uniform allowance of Rs 10,000, two LTC packages, a children's education allowance of Rs 27,000, and scholarships.

IB Group B, C Recruitment 2024: Deputation Duration

The minimum duration of deputation will be either three or five years, depending on the Recruitment Rules (RRs) of the applied post, with the possibility of extension up to a maximum of seven years. Additionally, The employees may receive the following extra benefits during their term.