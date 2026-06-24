70 Rooms At 5-Star Hotel For Birthday: New Details In Pune Fort Murder Case

Vishal Agarwal, father of the 26-year-old real estate director Ketan Agarwal, had planned a birthday bash for his son's fiance, Siya Goyal, at a five-star hotel in Mahabaleshwar - a hill station in Maharashtra. Little did he know, Siya had a different deadly plan for his son on her birthday.

According to sources, Ketan and Siya's families were planning to celebrate the accused's birthday together in Mahabaleshwar on June 20. Ketan's father had booked 70 rooms in a five-star hotel at the hill station.

However, Siya reportedly convinced Ketan to cancel it and go to the Lohagad Fort near Pune alone instead.

Also Read: How Sister's Suspicion Helped Unravel Ketan Agarwal's Murder Plot By Fiancee

Siya and Ketan - the young son of a prominent Maharashtra businessman - had announced their engagement in February, and a grand wedding was scheduled for November. But on June 18, Ketan fell into a gorge and died at the Lohagad Fort while trekking with Siya. While it was believed to be an accidental death based on Siya's statement, the investigation revealed that he was pushed from a height by Siya and her lover, Chetan Chaudhary (22).

The murder motive

Investigation revealed that Siya was also in a relationship with Chetan - whom she met at a business meeting last year. Siya owned a bakery, and Chetan ran a dry fruit business. Their relationship began in November 2025, while her and Ketan's families were moving ahead with wedding preparations.

According to the police, Chetan was unhappy with Siya's relationship with Ketan and viewed him as an obstacle, and so, the two allegedly conspired to kill him.

Cops said that Siya lured Ketan to Lohagad Fort under the pretext of a casual outing. Chetan was reportedly called to the location later, and the pair then allegedly pushed Ketan from behind into the gorge, causing his death - a plan they had made when they met at a cafe a few days before the crime.

Ketan and Siya were set to fly off to Bali for a pre-wedding photoshoot last month, but had to change plans when Ketan realised his passport was missing upon arriving at Mumbai airport. The victim's father alleged that Siya sabotaged the trip by hiding his passport.

The couple then visited the Lohagad Fort first on June 14, when Siya pushed her fiance. He, however, managed to save himself by grabbing a cliffside bush. To cover tracks, Siya created a distraction by screaming about a fake snake sighting and then hugging him. Siya and her lover then planned to kill Ketan together on June 18.

Case files revealed that the two had also locked in a "plan C" in case the earlier planned crime had failed.

How cops found the killers

According to the police, a suspicious CCTV footage - showing a man wearing a hoodie in Maharashtra's scorching heat during the hike at Lohagad Fort on the day of the murder - was a key clue in finding them.

The CCTV footage showed Ketan and his fiancee walking together at the fort. Siya's lover was seen following them from a close distance of around 20 to 30 feet. He was wearing shorts and a hoodie that covered his face. He was also wearing a headset over the hoodie. In another CCTV footage, Siya suddenly looked back at the man in the hoodie, and immediately, he sat down.

Cops said that it was 33 degrees Celsius at the time from the footage - prompting them to investigate the case.

Another reason for their suspicion was how Siya did not show any sadness in her behaviour after her fiance's death.