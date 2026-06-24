How Sister's Suspicion Helped Unravel Ketan Agarwal's Murder Plot By Fiancee

A sister's suspicion has unraveled the truth behind Ketan Agarwal's death at Lohagad Fort. The Pune businessman's murder, allegedly by his fiancee Siya Goyal, has shocked the nation.

Ketan Agarwal fell into a gorge and died at Lohagad Fort on June 18 while on a trekking trip with Siya. He was allegedly pushed from a height by Siya.

Initially, Lonavala Rural Police treated it as an accident and registered a case of accidental death.

But one person who refused to believe the "accident theory" was Ketan's sister. Her suspicion became the starting point for unraveling the murky plot.

Ketan's sister continued to doubt and dissect the accident narrative even after his funeral. She had too many unanswered questions.

Sources have told NDTV that four days after the incident, Siya Goyal visited the Agarwal family home to offer condolences. During the visit, Ketan's sister questioned Siya in detail about what happened at Lohagad.

Ketan and Siya had gone trekking to Lohagad Fort on three occasions - May 31, June 14, and June 18.

Inconsistencies in Siya's replies and her evasiveness deepened the sister's suspicion. She then shared her doubts with the family, after which they approached the police and sought a fresh probe.

On the family's insistence, police began examining CCTV footage, technical evidence, and questioning people connected to the case. During their probe, police also learned about an alleged affair between Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary. The Agarwal family has alleged that the Goyal family knew about Siya's relationship with Chetan, but still insisted on the match, assuring them that all would be well.

CCTV footage from the area showed a man wearing a hoodie, despite the June heat, following Ketan and Siya's vehicle and movements around Lohagad Fort. The unusual attire drew investigators' attention, eventually helping them identify and track Chetan.

Police also found inconsistencies in Siya's account of the day, including explanations she allegedly offered after Ketan's fall, prompting a deeper probe.

Police then detained Siya and Chetan and began questioning them. When the two gave vague answers, police intensified the interrogation and investigation.

The probe began to indicate that this was not an accident, but a premeditated murder.

Police subsequently discovered that Siya and Chetan had been in contact for three years and had spoken 2,004 times between January and June this year, clocking a cumulative 238 hours on calls. Police allege the two also frequently communicated through FaceTime and WhatsApp calls.

Initially, Siya told the police that Ketan slipped and fell into the gorge while posing for photos. But police said on Tuesday that Siya and her lover Chetan pushed Ketan to his death and tried to pass it off as an accident.

Police arrested Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary on June 23 and are now investigating whether anyone else was involved in the conspiracy.