Single-Use Plastic Bottles Banned At Delhi's Sports Complexes

Single-use plastic bottles have been banned at DDA sports complexes under a month-long cleanliness drive in Delhi. Around 2.5 tonnes of waste have so far been collected from sporting facilities, the authority said on Sunday. Water dispensers, steel dustbins, new green and blue twin bins for segregation of wet and dry waste and anti-littering signs have been installed at the facilities.

The Delhi Development Authority's month-long 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign across parks, green spaces, sports complexes and recreational facilities, started on September 17. It includes cleanliness and sanitation work, plantation drives, environmental awareness activities and public participation.

The exercise has covered Saket Sports Complex, Netaji Subhash Sports Complex, Squash and Badminton Stadium, Hari Nagar Sports Complex, Paschim Vihar Sports Complex, Dwarka Sports Complexes in Sectors 11 and 17, Major Dhyan Chand Sports Complex, Rashtriya Swabhiman Khel Parisar, Poorv Delhi Khel Parisar, Chilla Sports Complex and Yamuna Sports Complex.

The Qutab Golf Course and DDA Lake View Golf Course have also been covered under the drive.

The campaign is being conducted under the guidance of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who is also chairman of the DDA.

The DDA has also rolled out three initiatives to improve cleanliness at parks and other public spaces.

Under 'Bin Before Overflow', dustbins in parks are being monitored and emptied regularly to prevent overflowing waste and littering. The 'Capital's Promise' initiative focuses on cleanliness and maintenance of public toilets in and around recreational areas.

Another initiative -- 'Children to the Green - Learn, Care & Participate' -- involves children and students in cleanliness and environmental awareness activities. The campaign also includes plantation of native tree species.

DDA said 75 resident welfare associations, along with students, children, park users and people associated with public spaces, are participating. Public participation, or Jan Bhagidari, was key to maintaining shared spaces once the campaign ends, it said.