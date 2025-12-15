Sikkim Opens Cho La, Dok La At India-China Border For Battlefield Tourism

The strategic Cho La and Dok La passes at the India-China border were opened under the battlefield tourism initiative on Monday.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang flagged off 25 motorbikes and tourist vehicles for these frontier areas from the Ridge Park in Gangtok, formally announcing the opening.

Located at an altitude of 15,600 feet, Dok La saw a standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in 2017. Cho La gained prominence during the 1967 Indo-China skirmishes.

Tamang said the opening of Cho La and Dok La was aimed at strengthening border area tourism and creating livelihood opportunities for local communities.

He said the Centre's 'Bharat Ranbhoomi Darshan' or battlefield tourism initiative seeks to open strategically significant border areas through regulated tourism to make the people aware of their historical importance.

He said initiative would create awareness of the valour and sacrifices of the armed forces and foster a sense of patriotism among the people.

Tourism Department's Additional Chief Secretary CS Rao said the state government had been working for opening the passes for the last two months in coordination with the Army and the Centre to ensure safe movement of tourists.

While infrastructure development work is still in progress, basic facilities have already been put in place, he said.

Tourists can visit these areas on a two-day package with homestays made available at a minimal charge and vehicle rates fixed, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)