"Signing Off From Life": Engineering Student Dies By Suicide After Writing Instagram Post

At around 7.45 am on October 4, Ayush Chavan jumped off the 5th floor of his college building.

Nashik:

A 17-year-old engineering student died by suicide on the campus of his college after venting his frustration with life on social media, police said on Tuesday.

The student, identified as Ayush Chavan, was a student at an engineering college in Gangapur Road area of the city.

At around 7.45 am on October 4, Chavan jumped off the 5th floor of his college building. He was rushed to a private hospital with severe head and chest injuries, where he died during treatment.

Notably, before taking the extreme step, Chavan had expressed his desire to end life on Instagram, police said.

"Friends, this is the last time. I don't have any dreams or aims to achieve in life. I am fed up with my life. So, signing off from life", he stated.

A case of accidental death has been registered at Gangapur police station.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

