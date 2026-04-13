Shots Fired Outside ULFA-I Chief Paresh Baruah's Assam Residence

Tension prevailed in Assam's Chabua after unidentified persons reportedly fired two rounds of blank shots near the ancestral residence of United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) chief Paresh Baruah shortly in the early hours of Monday.

The incident, which occurred around 12.30 am, has drawn attention amid speculation of a possible link to recent developments in the area.

Confirming the incident, Bimal Baruah, the elder brother of Paresh Baruah, stated that two rounds of blank fire were heard near the residence, although no CCTV footage has captured the act.

"Unidentified persons fired two rounds of blank shots near the residence around 12.30 am. No footage has been captured. Police have visited the spot and started an investigation. It appears someone is attempting to disturb the law and order situation," he said.

Police officials stated that a team from Chabua Police Station reached the site launched a probe. "We are collecting CCTV footage from nearby areas, but so far nothing has been recorded. Efforts are on to identify and apprehend those responsible," an official said.

Residents said such incidents have occurred in the past as well. "This is not the first time. These acts are meant to create panic and disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in the region," a resident said.

Interestingly, Arunodoi Dohotia, a former aide of Paresh Baruah, had returned to his residence in the same locality two days after reportedly leaving ULFA-I camps in Myanmar months after his surrender.

The ULFA-I, led by Paresh Baruah, remains an insurgent outfit engaged in an armed movement for independent Assam.