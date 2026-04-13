US-Iran Talks Failed "Inches Away" From Deal In Islamabad. Tehran Tells Why

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran was just "inches away" from a peace deal with Washington before the weekend talks with the United States collapsed in Islamabad. He said the Iranian delegation negotiated with the US in "good faith" for an end to the war, but according to him, they encountered "maximalism, shifting goalposts, and blockade" from the American side.

"In intensive talks at the highest level in 47 years, Iran engaged with the US in good faith to end the war. But when just inches away from the "Islamabad MoU", we encountered maximalism, shifting goalposts, and blockade," Araghchi wrote in a post on X.

He then echoed earlier threats from Iranian officials. "Zero lessons earned. Good will begets good will. Enmity begets enmity."

In intensive talks at highest level in 47 years, Iran engaged with U.S in good faith to end war.



But when just inches away from "Islamabad MoU", we encountered maximalism, shifting goalposts, and blockade.



Zero lessons earned



Good will begets good will.

Enmity begets enmity. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 12, 2026

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also echoed Araghchi's stance, saying a diplomatic breakthrough with Washington is still possible if the US abandons what he described as "totalitarianism" and respects Iran's rights. He added that under such conditions, "ways to reach an agreement will certainly be found." FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

"If the American government abandons its totalitarianism and respects the rights of the Iranian nation, ways to reach an agreement will certainly be found," he wrote in a post on X

Pezeshkian also praised Iran's negotiating team, including parliamentary speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, for their efforts during the Islamabad talks.

"I commend the members of the negotiating team, especially my dear brother Mr Dr Qalibaf, and say, 'God gives you strength."

اگر دولت آمریکا دست از تمامیت‌خواهی بردارد و به حقوق ملت ایران احترام بگذارد حتما راه‌هایی برای دستیابی به توافق پیدا می‌شود.

به اعضای هیئت مذاکره کننده به ویژه برادر عزیزم آقای دکتر قالیباف خدا قوت می‌گویم. — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) April 12, 2026

Trump's Threat And Iran's Stand

The remarks of the Iranian leaders came after high-level talks in Islamabad, with US President Trump threatening that the US Navy would swiftly begin a blockade of ships entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz. US Central Command announced that it will blockade all Iranian ports beginning Monday at 10 a.m. EDT, or 5:30 p.m. in Iran.

CENTCOM said the blockade will be "enforced impartially against vessels of all nations." It said it would still allow ships travelling between non-Iranian ports to transit the Strait of Hormuz.

Replying to Trump's threats, Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the blockade will have "no effect on the Iranian nation," even as he signalled cautious progress in ongoing engagements between Iran and the United States. He said Tehran had presented "very good initiatives" during talks with Washington, contributing to forward movement in the dialogue process, according to a report by Al Jazeera.



"Trump's recent threats have no effect on the Iranian nation and issued a warning to the US president, saying, if you fight, we will fight, and if you come forward with logic, we will deal with logic," he said.

"We will not bow to any threats; let them test our will once again so that we can teach them a bigger lesson", the Iranian leader added, reiterating Iran's firm stance against external pressure.

