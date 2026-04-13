US-Iran-Israel War LIVE: The US military will begin implementing a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz today at around 7:30 pm (IST), shortly after President Donald Trump's order. The military, however, asserted that it will "not impede freedom" of navigation for vessels transiting the Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports.

Iran had blocked the Strait of Hormuz since the US and Israel launched a bombing campaign against the Islamic nation. The US military had announced that two US warships transited the strait at the start of a mine clearance operation. Iran denied the claim, saying it prevented the US warships from crossing the strait.

US and Iran failed on Sunday to reach an agreement during the peace talks in Pakistan's Islamabad - the highest-level meeting between the two sides since the 1979 Islamic revolution, with nuclear weapons and Hormuz being the key points of contention.

Here are the live updates on the US-Iran-Israel war: