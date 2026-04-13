US-Iran-Israel War LIVE: The US military will begin implementing a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz today at around 7:30 pm (IST), shortly after President Donald Trump's order. The military, however, asserted that it will "not impede freedom" of navigation for vessels transiting the Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports.
Iran had blocked the Strait of Hormuz since the US and Israel launched a bombing campaign against the Islamic nation. The US military had announced that two US warships transited the strait at the start of a mine clearance operation. Iran denied the claim, saying it prevented the US warships from crossing the strait.
US and Iran failed on Sunday to reach an agreement during the peace talks in Pakistan's Islamabad - the highest-level meeting between the two sides since the 1979 Islamic revolution, with nuclear weapons and Hormuz being the key points of contention.
Here are the live updates on the US-Iran-Israel war:
While US-Iran Talked Peace In Pak, A Netanyahu Phone Call Changed Everything
A phone call from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to US Vice President JD Vance made in the middle of negotiations derailed what could have been a breakthrough in the Iran-US standoff, Tehran has claimed.
Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi made the allegation on X today, hours after Vance left Islamabad without an agreement following over 21 hours of talks in the Pakistani capital.
"Netanyahu's call to Vance during the meeting shifted the focus from US-Iran negotiations to Israel's interests," Araghchi wrote. "The US tried to achieve at the negotiating table what it could not achieve through war."
He said Iran had entered the Pakistan-hosted negotiations in good faith, adding Vance's press conference before his departure was "unnecessary." He said Iran remained "committed and prepared to safeguard our nation's interest and sovereignty."
Washington has not confirmed or denied the Netanyahu call.
US Iran War: Oil Tankers Steer Clear Of Hormuz Ahead Of US Blockade
Oil tankers are steering clear of the Strait of Hormuz ahead of a US blockade later on Monday following failed peace talks between the US and Iran over the weekend, shipping data showed, reported news agency Reuters.
Iran War News: Trump Ordered Blocking All Ships Trying To Enter Or Leave Strait Of Hormuz
US President Donald Trump ordered the naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz in response to Iran's "unyielding" refusal to give up its nuclear ambitions during peace talks in Islamabad.
While acknowledging that the marathon negotiations in Pakistan had gone "well" and "most points were agreed to," Trump said Tehran had refused to concede on the issue of its nuclear programme.
"Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.
US-Iran War: US To Begin Blockade Of All Iran Ports In Hormuz Today
The US military will begin implementing a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz today at around 7:30 pm (IST), shortly after President Donald Trump's order. The military, however, asserted that it will "not impede freedom" of navigation for vessels transiting the Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports.