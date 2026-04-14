US-Sanctioned Tanker Linked To China Tests Trump Blockade With Hormuz Transit

A US-sanctioned tanker linked to China is making its way through the Strait of Hormuz, testing President Donald Trump's naval blockade.

Rich Starry, a medium-range tanker earlier known as Full Star, was blacklisted by Washington in 2023 for helping Tehran evade energy sanctions. It is not clear on this occasion whether it visited Iranian ports before its transit, or is carrying cargo.

This exit from the Persian Gulf is a second attempt for the carrier in less than 24 hours. Just as the blockade came into effect, Rich Starry was making its way into the narrow waterway near Iran's Qeshm Island and turned back - only to restart its exit just hours later, broadcasting that it has a Chinese owner and crew. This is a safety mechanism frequently used by vessels, but will test US resolve to challenge vessels tied to the world's largest oil importer.

The global shipping community and energy traders have been on edge since Trump announced a naval blockade of Iran beginning on Monday at 10 a.m. New York time, leaving them scrambling to understand the fine print. Most of those reached by Bloomberg across the Middle East and Asia said they would pause moves until the detail of the US blockade - intended to restrict Iran's capacity to sell its oil - was clear.

Another tanker, the Elpis, headed into the Gulf of Oman via the strait just as the blockade began. Ship-tracking platforms Kpler and Vortexa indicate that Elpis had docked at an Iranian port in the gulf before attempting to pass through Hormuz.

No vessels with their transponders on have been seen sailing into the Persian Gulf since the blockade came into effect.

Trump's threats and the start of the blockade have sparked alarm among Asian nations that rely heavily on Middle Eastern energy and fuel exports. China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi has urged global stakeholders to push for peace talks between Tehran and Washington, according to a readout released by Beijing on Monday.

The Rich Starry has indicated it is sailing under a Malawi flag, but the landlocked African nation has said it has no official registry for oceangoing ships.

Rich Starry is owned by Full Star Shipping Ltd., which shares the same contact details as Shanghai Xuanrun Shpg. Co. Ltd., maritime database Equasis shows. A call made to Shanghai Xuanrun did not get through, while the company didn't immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. The Shanghai-based entity is also sanctioned by the State Department.

Elpis's owner is Chartchemical SA that uses its manager, IMS Ltd.'s contact details. A call made to Malaysia-based IMS failed to connect. IMS did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

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