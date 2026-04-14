Xi Pushes 4-Point Peace Plan For Middle East, Promises To Help Boost Security

Chinese President Xi Jinping has suggested a four-point proposal for promoting peace in the Middle East, according to a report by the state news agency of China, Xinhua. The announcement comes as the US and Iran deliberate on the possibility of another round of talks before the ceasefire expires after the talks in Pakistan broke down.

According to the report, Xi presented the proposal during a meeting with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Tuesday.

What Does The Proposal Say?

The plan proposes four points. First, the principle of peaceful coexistence among countries in the Middle East and Gulf region. He urged the countries to improve their relations to establish a sustainable security architecture for the Middle East and Gulf.

Second, he called on countries to respect the principle of national sovereignty and said that it must not be violated. He emphasised the need to respect the security and territorial integrity of countries in the Middle East and Gulf.

Third, he stated that to prevent the world from reverting to a state of chaos, it is imperative to firmly uphold the international system, with the UN at its core.

Finally, Xi said that all countries should try to combine development with security, and China would share its modernisation efforts to strengthen regional progress.

China Slams US Blockade Of Iranian Ports

Meanwhile, China accused the United States of "dangerous and irresponsible" behaviour over its blockade of Iranian ports on Tuesday, with Xi vowing Beijing would play a "constructive role" in promoting peace in the Middle East.

US President Donald Trump has threatened to sink ships entering or leaving Iranian ports and coastal areas in the Gulf after peace talks between Washington and Tehran failed over the weekend.

Iran has effectively closed the vital Strait of Hormuz, allowing only vessels serving countries it deems friendly, such as China, to cross.

Trump's 50% Tariff Threat For China

Trump said on Sunday that he would hit China's goods with a 50 per cent tariff if it provided military assistance to Tehran.

Guo Jiakun, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, dismissed those reports as "completely fabricated."

"If the US insists on using this as an excuse to impose additional tariffs on China, China will definitely take resolute countermeasures," Guo said.

Trump is scheduled to visit Beijing next month for talks with Xi.

