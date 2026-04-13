"Iran's In Bad Shape, Desperate": Trump After Failed Islamabad Talks

US President Donald Trump has warned that Iran would not be able to sell oil and it won't have nuclear weapons, a day after failed Islamabad talks and his threat to block the Strait of Hormuz for all Iranian ports. LIVE UPDATES

Trump, speaking to reporters, called Iran "desperate".

"Iran is in bad shape. Their military, navy, and aircraft have been destroyed. Iran is desperate. We had a word with them in Pakistan for more than 21 hours. They will not have a nuclear weapon. We have a blockade going on. Iran shall not be able to sell oil," he said.

According to Trump, the US has more oil than Russia and Saudi Arabia.

The US military will begin implementing a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz today at around 7:30 pm (IST). The military, however, asserted that it will "not impede freedom" of navigation for vessels transiting the Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports.

Also Read: 'f(f(O))>f(O)': Iran's 'Mathematical' Warning To US After Hormuz Blockade

Iran's navy chief Shahram Irani called Trump's Hormuz blockade 'ridiculous' and 'funny'.

"The brave men of the naval force of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran are monitoring and supervising all the movements of the aggressive American army in the region. The threats of the US president to blockade Iran at sea are very ridiculous and funny," he said, reported news agency AFP.

This came after the US and Iran failed to reach an agreement during the peace talks in Pakistan's Islamabad on Sunday - the highest-level meeting between the two sides since the 1979 Islamic revolution, with nuclear weapons and Hormuz being the key points of contention.

Trump said he "does not care" if Iran wants to resume peace talks. "They had promised that they would open the Strait of Hormuz, but they did not. They lie," he said.

Israel, on the other hand, is reportedly "preparing for a war" after the US-Iran talks collapsed. According to reports, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is also gearing up for a potential Iranian surprise attack on Tel Aviv.

'Disappointed with NATO'

Trump said he is "disappointed" with the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) over its 'non-involvement' in the Iran war.

"We are spending so much on NATO. Now they want to come up, but there is no threat anymore. We helped them, but they didn't," he told the reporters.

Last week, Trump lashed out at NATO after meeting with the military alliance's secretary general, Mark Rutte, making clear that his anger over the organisation's stance on the Iran war remained acute. "NATO WASN'T THERE WHEN WE NEEDED THEM, AND THEY WON'T BE THERE IF WE NEED THEM AGAIN. REMEMBER GREENLAND, THAT BIG, POORLY RUN, PIECE OF ICE!!!" the president wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Asked at a briefing if he might try to pull the US out of NATO, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "It's something the president has discussed."