CBSE Board Result 2026 Date LIVE (OUT Soon): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 board exam (Session 1) results for 2026 soon, likely earlier than last year's timeline. The revised schedule is due to the second round of board exams set to take place in May 2026. Nearly 43 lakh students-including around 25 lakh Class 10 candidates-are awaiting their results.

When Will CBSE Release Class 10 and 12 Results?

While the board has not provided any official announcement, the Class 10 results are likely to be declared before the last week of April this year, following an accelerated evaluation process. Meanwhile, Class 12 results are expected before the second week of May 2026, in line with previous trends. Last year, both Class 10 and Class 12 results were announced on May 13.

CBSE has introduced a second set of board exams from this year, allowing students to improve their scores in up to three subjects.

Grace Marks Policy

Students falling short by one or two marks in Class 10 may be awarded grace marks. To pass the examination, candidates must secure a minimum of 33 per cent overall.

Exam Timeline

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams commenced on February 17, 2026. The Class 10 exams concluded on March 11, while Class 12 exams ended on April 10, 2026.

Official Websites To Check Results

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

results.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

cbse.nic.in

Here Are The Latest Updates On CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2026: