Advertisement
32 minutes ago

CBSE Board Result 2026 Date LIVE (OUT Soon): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 board exam (Session 1) results for 2026 soon, likely earlier than last year's timeline. The revised schedule is due to the second round of board exams set to take place in May 2026. Nearly 43 lakh students-including around 25 lakh Class 10 candidates-are awaiting their results.

When Will CBSE Release Class 10 and 12 Results?

While the board has not provided any official announcement, the Class 10 results are likely to be declared before the last week of April this year, following an accelerated evaluation process. Meanwhile, Class 12 results are expected before the second week of May 2026, in line with previous trends. Last year, both Class 10 and Class 12 results were announced on May 13.

CBSE has introduced a second set of board exams from this year, allowing students to improve their scores in up to three subjects.

Grace Marks Policy

Students falling short by one or two marks in Class 10 may be awarded grace marks. To pass the examination, candidates must secure a minimum of 33 per cent overall.

Exam Timeline

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams commenced on February 17, 2026. The Class 10 exams concluded on March 11, while Class 12 exams ended on April 10, 2026.

Official Websites To Check Results

  • results.cbse.nic.in
  • cbse.gov.in
  • results.nic.in
  • results.digilocker.gov.in
  • umang.gov.in
  • cbse.nic.in

Here Are The Latest Updates On CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2026:

Apr 13, 2026 08:35 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

CBSE Results 2026 LIVE: Details Required To Check Result

Students will need to enter their roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and the security pin displayed on the screen. Digital marksheets and certificates will be available on DigiLocker shortly after the declaration of results.

Apr 13, 2026 08:33 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

CBSE Class 10 Result LIVE: 10th Result Earlier In View Of Second Board Exams

The second board exams, a new change introduced from this year would likely be the reason for CBSE to release the Class 10 results in April, 2026.

Apr 13, 2026 08:29 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

CBSE Board Results 2026 LIVE: Class 10 Result Out Soon

The Class 10 result is expected to be announced shortly, possibly later this week.

Comments
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
CBSE Results 2026, CBSE Class 10 Result 2026, CBSE Class 12 Result 2026
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com