CBSE 10th Result 2026 Anytime Soon: DigiLocker Says "Don't Wait, Stay Ready"

CBSE 10th Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 Board Examination 2026 (Session 1) results shortly, with DigiLocker urging students to prepare in advance. In a post on X, DigiLocker, operated by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, advised students not to wait until the result day and to set up their accounts in advance, indicating that the results are likely to be released soon.

DigiLocker Advisory To Students

DigiLocker has issued detailed instructions for students, particularly those without an APAAR ID, to create their accounts through the CBSE services portal. It said students with APAAR IDs linked to CBSE will receive their digital marksheets directly in the "Issued Documents" section once results are declared. The platform emphasised instant access to results without delays or queues.

Don't wait till result day-set up your DigiLocker account now and stay ready.

🔗https://t.co/pSvg3mGnPS



📌 Note:

Students without an APAAR ID need to create their account.

Students with an APAAR ID linked to CBSE will receive their mark sheets in DigiLocker's Issued Documents… pic.twitter.com/f42lxNlGVF — DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) April 13, 2026

No Official Date Yet

CBSE has not officially confirmed the date and time for the declaration of results. However, an early release is being anticipated due to the upcoming second phase of board examinations (Session 2), scheduled for May 2026.

Around 25 lakh students are awaiting the Class 10 results. Last year, CBSE announced both Class 10 and Class 12 results on May 13.

Two-Phase Examination System Introduced

From the 2026 academic session, CBSE has introduced a two-examination system for Class 10. Under this system, students can improve their performance in up to three subjects by appearing for Session 2.

The Class 10 board examinations concluded on March 11, while Class 12 exams ended on April 10. Both exams began on February 17.

Where To Check CBSE Class 10 Results 2026

Once declared, students can access their results on official platforms including:

cbse.gov.in

results.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

Students will need their roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin to check results.

Other Ways To Access Results

Apart from official websites, results will also be available through:

DigiLocker

UMANG app

SMS and IVRS services

Digital marksheets and certificates will be issued via DigiLocker shortly after the declaration.

Compartment Exams

Students who do not pass in one or two subjects will be eligible to appear for compartment examinations. CBSE will release the detailed schedule after the results are announced.