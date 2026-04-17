Gurugram Boy Scores 100% In CBSE Class 10 Exam, Aims For Career In Research

Tanay Srivastava, a student of Amity International School, has achieved a perfect score in the CBSE Class 10 Board Examinations 2026, securing 500 out of 500 marks. The results, declared on April 15, mark a remarkable academic achievement. Tanay said his success was driven by conceptual clarity, consistent self-discipline, structured revision, and close adherence to teachers' guidance, rather than fixed study hours.

He added that his preparation strategy focused on understanding concepts deeply and setting subject-wise targets, which he worked on until he felt fully confident in each area. He also credited national-level exam preparation and Olympiad exposure for strengthening his academic foundation.

Interview

What was your first reaction after seeing your perfect 500/500 score?

It was deeply satisfying to achieve a perfect score. At the same time, I felt a slight sense of "what if," because in Social Science I was expecting full marks as well. In the map-work question, my marking was marginally off, and I was hopeful that the evaluator might consider it. Still, I am grateful and proud of the overall outcome.

Did you expect this result, or did it come as a surprise?

The result was largely in line with my expectations. I was anticipating a score of either 499 or 500, so receiving a perfect 500/500 reaffirmed my preparation and self-assessment.

What was your daily study routine during the final months of preparation?

I did not follow a rigid daily timetable. I studied primarily for understanding and clarity rather than counting hours. I set my own subject-wise targets and continued studying until I felt they were genuinely achieved. During the final months, I dedicated more time to Social Science, as my preparation in Science and Mathematics was already quite strong due to my ongoing preparation for national-level examinations.

What strategy helped you score full marks across all subjects?

I followed my teachers' guidance very closely-right down to the way answers were structured and presented. In addition, I ensured multiple rounds of revision. In the last 21 days, I revised every subject several times, which helped reinforce concepts and improve accuracy.

Did you rely mainly on NCERT, or did you use additional resources as well?

For CBSE examinations, NCERT was my primary resource. However, for conceptual enrichment and competitive exam preparation, I also referred to a variety of additional study materials and resources.

How did you handle pressure and stay consistent throughout the year?

My long-term focus was on qualifying for national-level Olympiads. I was preparing for NSEC (National Standard Examination in Chemistry) with the goal of representing India at the International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO). Last year, I qualified NSEJS and progressed to INJSO. Although exam-day pressure affected my performance then, the experience significantly strengthened my fundamentals in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. Additionally, qualifying NMTC and performing well in the Aryabhatta Ganit Challenge 2025 helped me stay ahead of the CBSE Mathematics curriculum and maintain confidence.

What were the biggest challenges you faced, and how did you overcome them?

Missing the Indian National Chemistry Olympiad (INChO) cutoff by just two marks was a turning point for me. It taught me the importance of precision and learning from setbacks. That said, I genuinely enjoy studying, so I do not see challenges as obstacles. With the availability of quality educational content on platforms like YouTube, I was able to explore topics in greater depth and satisfy my curiosity. Often, my only wish was that the day had more hours to learn even more.

How important was the role of your teachers and family in your success?

Their role has been invaluable. I have been part of Amity International School since Nursery-starting at AIS-43 and later moving to AIS-46 from Class 1 due to proximity to my home in Sector 49. The teachers at Amity have immense subject knowledge, and I enjoyed learning from each one of them. The school was extremely supportive during my national-level exam preparations.

I also shared that Sanskrit has been a consistently high-scoring and enjoyable subject for me.

My parents have been my strongest pillars. They guided and mentored me in a way that allowed me to pursue my academic interests freely, without pressure. My father always reminds me, "If someone else can do it, then you can too." My mother taught me to focus first on becoming a good human being. My grandparents have also been a great source of inspiration. My late paternal grandfather especially admired the famous Amitabh Bachchan line: "Koshish karne walon ki kabhi haar nahi hoti" (Those who try never truly lose).

I also follow a belief my father lives by: "If you get what you like, it is God's direction. If you don't get what you like, it is God's protection." My father regularly reads the Bhagavad Gita and often reminds me of its principle: "Karmanye vadhikaraste ma phaleshu kadachana" (You have the right to perform your actions, but not to the fruits of your actions).

What are your future plans, career goals, and dream college?

I am currently preparing for JEE and aspire to pursue a career in research. For my undergraduate studies, I aim for either IITs or IISc, depending on my JEE Advanced rank.

What advice would you give to students preparing for Classes 10, 11, and 12?

My advice would be to master NCERT and stay one step ahead of the syllabus for better revision and confidence. Repeated revision is the key to scoring well. I also encourage students to appear for national-level examinations such as IoQM, NSEJS, NSEP, NSEC, and NSEB, as these exams help build strong conceptual foundations and deeper understanding.