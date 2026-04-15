CBSE Class 10th Result 2026: Who Is Eligible For Second Board Exam?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced the Two Board Examination policy from the 2026 exam session, as notified on June 25, 2025. As per the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Class 10 students will be given an opportunity to improve their performance in up to three subjects during the second board examination in May 2026.

CBSE Class 10 Results 2026: Track Live Updates

With the announcement of the Class 10 first exam result on April 15, 2026, students can finally decide whether to appear for the second board exam. According to the March 17 notice, the list of candidates will be submitted by the schools for all desirous students. Students planning to appear in the second board examination must note that change of subject is not allowed for the second exam. No correction in the student's data from the first exam to the second exam will be allowed by the board.

Also Read | CBSE Board Result 2026 Out: How To Access Class 10 Scorecards On DigiLocker?

Conditions To Appear In Second Exam

The board prescribes certain conditions for students to appear in the second board exam. It is mandatory for all students to appear in the first board examination. According to the official document, all passed and eligible students are allowed to improve their performance in any of the three subjects out of Science, Mathematics, Social Sciences, and languages.

For students whose result in the first examination is Compartment, such students are allowed to appear in the second exam under the Compartment category. If a student has not appeared in three or more subjects in the first examination, then he/she is not eligible to appear in the second examination. Such students will only be allowed to appear in the main examination next year.

Eligibility Criteria For Appearing In Second Board Exam

A student must have appeared in at least three examinations in their first main exam.

Must have passed Class 10 for appearing in improvement.

A student placed in Compartment category

Students placed in the Compartment category in the 2025 examination.

Compartment + Improvement

First/third chance compartment

Sports students given permission by the board

Improvement for students passed by the replacement of a subject

Who Is Not Eligible?

Students who have not appeared in three or more subjects in the 2026 main examination

Those who have failed in three or more subjects in the first examination

Students placed in the ER category

According to the official document, students appearing for the second board exam have to pay an examination fee of Rs. 320 per subject, that is, Rs. 960 for three subjects per candidate.