CBSE Class 10th Result LIVE, CBSE Board Result News LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 Board Examination 2026 (Session 1) results anytime soon, likely today or tomorrow. The early announcement is being anticipated in view of the second phase of board exams scheduled to begin on May 15.
While the board has not officially confirmed the result date, indications suggest that the announcement is imminent. DigiLocker recently advised students via a post on X not to wait until result day and to set up their accounts in advance.
The message reads: "CBSE Class 10 results coming soon. Don't wait till result day-set up your DigiLocker account now and stay ready. Students without an APAAR ID need to create their account. Students with an APAAR ID linked to CBSE will receive their mark sheets in DigiLocker's 'Issued Documents' section."
Once declared, students will also be able to check their CBSE Class 10 results 2026 on the official websites, cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in, using their login credentials. The CBSE Class 10 examinations for 2026 were conducted between February 17 and March 11, with around 25 lakh students appearing for the exams.
Apart from the official websites, DigiLocker remains one of the fastest ways to access results, allowing students to download their digital marksheets instantly. The direct result link will be activated shortly after the declaration.
CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: How To Check Via SMS
Students can also access their results through SMS by following the format below:
- Class 10: Type CBSE10 <Roll Number> <School Number>
- Send the message to 7738299899
- The result will be delivered instantly via SMS.
Key Advisory For Students
DigiLocker has issued detailed instructions, especially for students without an APAAR ID, advising them to create their accounts through the CBSE services portal. Students with APAAR IDs linked to CBSE will receive their digital marksheets directly in the 'Issued Documents' section once the results are declared. The platform ensures quick access without delays.
Steps To Create DigiLocker Account
- Visit: cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in
- Click on "Get Started"
- Enter the required details along with the access code provided by the school
- Verify your mobile number using OTP
- Activate your account
Digital marksheets and certificates will be issued via DigiLocker shortly after the results are announced.
How To Check CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Via UMANG App
- Open the app and log in using your mobile number
- Search for 'CBSE' and navigate to the 'Education' category
- Select the CBSE board option
- Click on the 'Class 10 result' link
- Enter the required credentials
- Click on Submit to view your result
CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 LIVE, CBSE 10th Results Latest LIVE Updates: Track Here All The Latest Updates
CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 LIVE: What are the key highlights of the CBSE Class 10 exams 2026?
The CBSE Class 10 examinations for 2026 were conducted from February 17 to March 11, with around 25 lakh students appearing for the exams. With results expected shortly, students are advised to keep their credentials ready and ensure DigiLocker accounts are set up for quick access to digital marksheets.
CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 LIVE: How can students access their CBSE Class 10 results through the UMANG app?
Students can also use the UMANG app by following these steps:
- Open the UMANG app and log in using your mobile number
- Search for "CBSE" under the Education category
- Select the CBSE board option
- Click on the "Class 10 result" link
- Enter the required credentials
- Click on "Submit" to view and download the result
CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 LIVE: Is there an option to check CBSE Class 10 results via SMS? If yes, how?
Yes, students can check their results via SMS by following these steps:
- Type: CBSE10
- Send the message to 7738299899
- The result will be sent instantly to the registered mobile number via SMS
CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 LIVE: How can students check their CBSE Class 10 results via DigiLocker, and what steps are required to create an account?
DigiLocker is one of the fastest ways to access digital marksheets. Students should set up their accounts in advance to avoid last-minute delays.
Steps to create a DigiLocker account:
- Visit cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in
- Click on "Get Started"
- Enter the required details along with the access code provided by the school
- Verify your mobile number using OTP
- Activate your account
- Students with an APAAR ID linked to CBSE will receive their marksheets directly in the "Issued Documents" section, while others must create an account to access them.
CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 LIVE: What is the step-by-step process to check CBSE Class 10 results online?
Students can check their results through the following steps:
- Visit the official website cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in
- Click on the "CBSE Class 10 Result 2026" link
- Enter your roll number, school number, and date of birth
- Click on "Submit"
- Your result will appear on the screen
- Download the marksheet and save a copy for future reference
CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 LIVE: Where can students check their CBSE Class 10 results 2026 once released?
Students will be able to check their results on the official websites, cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in, by entering their roll number, school number, and other required credentials. The direct result link will be activated shortly after the official announcement.
CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 LIVE: When is the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 expected to be declared?
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 Board Examination 2026 (Session 1) results anytime soon, likely today or tomorrow. While there is no official confirmation yet, the early release is being anticipated due to the second phase of board exams scheduled to begin on May 15. Students are advised to stay alert as the result may be announced on short notice.