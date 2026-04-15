CBSE Class 10th Result LIVE, CBSE Board Result News LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 Board Examination 2026 (Session 1) results anytime soon, likely today or tomorrow. The early announcement is being anticipated in view of the second phase of board exams scheduled to begin on May 15.

While the board has not officially confirmed the result date, indications suggest that the announcement is imminent. DigiLocker recently advised students via a post on X not to wait until result day and to set up their accounts in advance.

The message reads: "CBSE Class 10 results coming soon. Don't wait till result day-set up your DigiLocker account now and stay ready. Students without an APAAR ID need to create their account. Students with an APAAR ID linked to CBSE will receive their mark sheets in DigiLocker's 'Issued Documents' section."

Once declared, students will also be able to check their CBSE Class 10 results 2026 on the official websites, cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in, using their login credentials. The CBSE Class 10 examinations for 2026 were conducted between February 17 and March 11, with around 25 lakh students appearing for the exams.



Apart from the official websites, DigiLocker remains one of the fastest ways to access results, allowing students to download their digital marksheets instantly. The direct result link will be activated shortly after the declaration.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: How To Check Via SMS



Students can also access their results through SMS by following the format below:

Class 10: Type CBSE10 <Roll Number> <School Number>

Send the message to 7738299899

The result will be delivered instantly via SMS.

Key Advisory For Students



DigiLocker has issued detailed instructions, especially for students without an APAAR ID, advising them to create their accounts through the CBSE services portal. Students with APAAR IDs linked to CBSE will receive their digital marksheets directly in the 'Issued Documents' section once the results are declared. The platform ensures quick access without delays.

Steps To Create DigiLocker Account

Visit: cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in

Click on "Get Started"

Enter the required details along with the access code provided by the school

Verify your mobile number using OTP

Activate your account

Digital marksheets and certificates will be issued via DigiLocker shortly after the results are announced.

How To Check CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Via UMANG App

Open the app and log in using your mobile number

Search for 'CBSE' and navigate to the 'Education' category

Select the CBSE board option

Click on the 'Class 10 result' link

Enter the required credentials

Click on Submit to view your result

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