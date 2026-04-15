CBSE Class 10 Results 2026: Pass Percentage Sees Slight Rise Amid Higher Participation

The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the Class 10 Board Examination 2026 Session 1 results, with a slight increase in the overall pass percentage despite a rise in student participation.

Students can access their results on the official websites and through digital platforms such as the UMANG app and DigiLocker by using their required login details. The examinations were held from 17 February to 11 March, with nearly 25 lakh students appearing this year.

Rise in Pass Percentage Despite Higher Student Participation

The key highlight of this year's results is the steady improvement in the overall pass percentage for full subjects. In 2025, around 23.85 lakh students registered for the exams, out of which 23.71 lakh appeared and 22.21 lakh passed. This resulted in a pass percentage of 93.66.

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In 2026, the number of registered students increased to approximately 24.83 lakh, while 24.71 lakh appeared for the exams. Out of these, 23.16 lakh students successfully passed, pushing the pass percentage slightly higher to 93.70.

Overall Pass Percentage (Full Subjects)

Although the increase of 0.04 percentage points is small, it reflects consistency in academic performance even as more students took part in the examinations. The steady pass rate indicates stability in the school education system and highlights the continued efforts of students and teachers across the country.

Also Read | CBSE Board Result 2026 Out: How To Access Class 10 Scorecards On DigiLocker?

DigiLocker remains one of the quickest ways for students to access their digital marksheets, allowing instant downloads once results are declared. Students are required to enter their roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security PIN to view their results.

The marginal rise in pass percentage, alongside higher participation, underlines a positive trend in overall academic outcomes.