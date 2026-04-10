Assam 10th Board Results 2026: When, How To Apply For Re-evaluation And Compartmental Exams

Assam Board HSLC Result 2026: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has released the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 marksheets on April 10, 2026, on the board's official websites, asseb.in, resultsassam.nic.in, and site.sebaonline.org. Students must score a minimum of 30 per cent in each subject and a total of 180 marks overall to pass the examination. Candidates who are not satisfied with their results can apply for re-evaluation.

Assam HSLC 2026 Passing Criteria

To pass the Assam Board Class 10 examination, students must meet the required passing criteria:

A minimum of 30% marks in each subject.

A minimum of 30% marks in aggregate.

For the subjects that have a theory and a practical exam, students must clear the theory and the practical papers separately.

A total of 2,81,701 students have passed the examination this year, out of 4,29,249 registered students.

Re-checking of Answer Sheets

Candidates who are not satisfied with their Class 10 scores can apply for re-checking of their answer sheets online. Students can apply for re-checking or seek photocopies of answer sheets using the following steps:

Visit the official website of SEBA

Click on the link titled "apply for re-checking and photocopy with re-checking of answer scripts"

Enter the required details and pay the required fee

The result after re-checking will be declared on the official SEBA website. Students can check the status of their application through the official portal. Once the results of rechecking are declared, students can collect the photocopies of their answer sheets from the SEBA office in Bamunimaidan, Guwahati.

Assam Board Compartmental Exam 2026

The Assam State School Education Board has stated that students who have failed in up to three subjects and secured a minimum of 170 aggregate marks are eligible for the HSLC compartmental examination 2026. The board will soon announce the schedule for compartment exams.

To appear for the compartmental exams, students will have to pay a fee of Rs 350 per subject, and the centre fee of Rs 150 for each. Schools are responsible for registering eligible students for the HSLC compartmental examination 2026.