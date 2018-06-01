Shimla Water Crisis: Crackdown On Illegal Connections, Tourists Shorten Trips Tourists staying in several hotels in the city are being overcharged for bottled water, and are being supplied water in buckets.

With Shimla witnessing an acute water shortage for the past few days, authorities have ordered to cut illegal water supply to normalise the water crisis in the city.



Speaking to ANI, Shimla Deputy Commissioner Amit Kashyap said, "I received a couple of complaints regarding illegal connections of water and they were correct."



"I have ordered to cut their supplies and have also asked for appropriate action against the culprits," he added.



He said that he was directed by the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary of the state to take strict action against illegal connections.



"I too have visited some spots in order to take stock of the situation. Investigation in the case has been ordered and the culprits will not be spared," Mr Kashyap said.



"We are not receiving adequate amount of water. We can hardly fill a bucket of water," said an angry local resident.



Tourism industry in Shimla has also been massively affected as tourists cancel their visits to the hill station.



The tourists visiting the hill station are also complaining of overcharging for the services given to them.



Tourists staying in several hotels in the city are being overcharged for bottled water, and are being supplied water in buckets.



Hemant Badane from Maharashtra said that he and his family are planning to cut short their Shimla trip because of water crisis in the city.



"The hotel which we are staying in is providing a single bucket of water and charging Rs 3,500 per night. I had to pay Rs 42 rupees for 1 litre bottled water," he told ANI.



Like Hemant, many other tourists are canceling their tour midway as they feel cheated.



