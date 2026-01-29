Shashi Tharoor Meets Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge Amid Speculation Over Rift

Shashi Tharoor – whose relationship with the Congress is on thin ice after comments seen as praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi – met party boss Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi in Parliament House Thursday morning. The meeting lasted 30 minutes.

The meeting also followed Tharoor skipping a number of top-level Congress meets, including those in which strategy was discussed for the election this year in his home state of Kerala.

Sources told NDTV Tharoor sought time to meet with Kharge and Gandhi to express his views and concerns, and that party would try to address those grievances before the election.