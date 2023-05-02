'Sharad Pawar Has Agreed To Rethink Quitting, Needs 2-3 Days': Ajit Pawar

Sharad Pawar announced his resignation this morning, citing his advanced age.

Veteran political leader Sharad Pawar has agreed to "rethink" his shock decision of stepping down from the top post of his Nationalist Congress Party, his nephew Ajit Pawar told reporters this evening. Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule, met him this evening along with other party leaders and later told reporters that he has sought a few days' time.

"I took my decision but because of all of you, I will rethink on my decision. But I need two to three days and I will give it a thought only if the workers go home. Some people have been resigning from party posts too. These resignations should stop," Ajit Pawar quoted his uncle as saying.

The leaders, he added, have suggested that Sharad Pawar remain the president and appoint a working president under him.

"We told Sharad Pawar that the workers are unhappy. You be the president and appoint a working president. Sharad Pawar listened to us and then asked us to come back here and speak to the workers sitting here," he added.

Mr Pawar had announced his resignation this morning, citing his advanced age. He is 83 years old.

"It is time for a new generation to guide the party and the direction it intends to take. I am recommending that a committee of NCP members should be formed to decide on the election of the vacancy in the President's post," he had said.

The party's Rajya Sabha member Praful Patel said Sharad Pawar did not take anyone into confidence before announcing his resignation.

As Mr Pawar made his announcement, doubling doubts that Ajit Pawar is drifting towards the BJP, shell shocked party workers refused to leave the party office if he did not withdraw his decision. Several leaders, including MLA Jayant Patil, broke down. Other MLAs declared that they will quit the assembly.

"After Sharad Pawar's decision today, we all got emotional and stopped him for hours and demanded him to rethink. Since it was getting late, we asked Sharad Pawar to go home. However, the protest of the workers continued," Ajit Pawar told reporters.

"Later, several leaders went to Silver Oak to meet him and informed him about what's happening across the state," he added.