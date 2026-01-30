Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Set Of Nizam's Jewels Under High-Security Custodial Arrangement With RBI: Centre

No decision has been taken at present to relocate the collection for a permanent public exhibition in Hyderabad, the minister said.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Set Of Nizam's Jewels Under High-Security Custodial Arrangement With RBI: Centre
The jewellery is under a high-value, high-security custodial arrangement with the RBI.
New Delhi:

A set of Nizam's jewels is under a "high-security custodial arrangement" with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and the Ministry of Culture recognises the historical, cultural and heritage significance of the jewellery, the government has informed Rajya Sabha.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in a written response to a query, also said on Thursday that "no decision" has been taken to relocate the collection for a permanent public exhibition in Hyderabad.

The Nizams ruled the erstwhile Hyderabad State. The territory was merged with the Union of India after Independence.

Shekhawat was asked whether the government is aware that "173 remarkable pieces of the Nizam's jewels have been securely stored in the vaults of the RBI since 1995", to which he said, "Yes, sir." The minister was also asked whether the government recognises the deep cultural, historical, and emotional significance of the Nizam's jewels to the people, and the heritage of Hyderabad, and the long-standing public sentiment that these artefacts should be displayed in the city of their origin.

He was also asked whether the government proposes to relocate the collection to Hyderabad for a permanent public exhibition.

The Ministry of Culture "recognises the historical, cultural and heritage significance of the Nizam's Jewellery, including the public interest associated with these artefacts", Shekhawat said.

He further said that "as per the existing MoU with the Reserve Bank of India for security, insurance and conservation considerations, the Jewellery is under a high-value, high-security custodial arrangement with the Reserve Bank of India".

However, no decision has been taken at present to relocate the collection for a permanent public exhibition in Hyderabad, the minister said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Nizam Era Hyderabad, Nizam Museum Hyderabad, Hyderabad Jewels
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com