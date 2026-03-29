Senthil Balaji In West Tamil Nadu: DMK's Masterstroke Or Desperate Move?

In a significant political move ahead of the April 23 Tamil Nadu polls, DMK leader and former minister V Senthil Balaji has vacated his seat, Karur, and will contest from Coimbatore South this time.

The development has sparked debate - is this DMK's strategic masterstroke or a move driven by fear of anti-incumbency?

Senthil Balaji, who lost his ministerial berth due to corruption allegations, is a five-time MLA from Karur district in central Tamil Nadu. He has won the Karur Assembly seat thrice and the Aravakurichi seat twice. But, this time, he is contesting from Coimbatore South, a key urban constituency in western Tamil Nadu.

Once an AIADMK leader, Senthi Balaji is now seen as DMK's big bet in western Tamil Nadu, traditionally considered an AIADMK bastion.

The DMK believes that deploying Senthil Balaji in Coimbatore could create a ripple effect across the western belt. The party points to its improved performance in the region in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to stress that it is making forays into the rival's stronghold.

DMK spokesperson Saravanan described the move as a calculated strategy by Chief Minister MK Stalin. He said Senthil Balaji, known for his organisational skills and grassroots connect, could strengthen the party's presence not just in Coimbatore, but across the western region.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the AIADMK was voted out after a 10-year rule, but it still won 33 out of the 50-odd seats in western Tamil Nadu, and the DMK secured 18. This region is, therefore, a focus area for the DMK this time.

The AIADMK says that Senthil Balaji's shift is not a strategic move, but a sign of his political vulnerability. Party leaders claim corruption allegations against Senthil Balaji triggered anti-incumbency, forcing him to move out of Karur.

AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan said, "This is not a strategy. Senthil Balaji faces serious corruption charges and anti-incumbency. The DMK is fielding him in Coimbatore to leverage money power, but it will not work. AIADMK remains strong in the western districts."

BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan, who won the Coimbatore South seat in 2021, said that fielding Senthil Balaji in the seat is a "desperate" move. She said this reflects that DMK lacks local leadership and is trying to parachute a controversial leader. She said this won't swing politically aware Coimbatore voters.

Senthil Balaji faces allegations of accepting bribes in exchange for government jobs during his tenure as Transport Minister from 2011 to 2015, when he was with the AIADMK. The Enforcement Directorate arrested him in June 2023, and he spent over a year in custody. Once he was out on bail, he was re-inducted into the MK Stalin cabinet. This drew a strong rebuke from the Supreme Court, which effectively gave Senthil Balaji a choice between bail and a ministerial berth. He resigned as minister.