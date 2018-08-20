Sedition Case Against Navjot Sidhu For Hugging Pakistan's Army Chief

Mr Sidhu, a minister in Congress-led government in Punjab, is under attack for hugging the Pakistan Army Chief, by the BJP and Akali Dal leaders.

All India | | Updated: August 20, 2018 17:23 IST
A case was filed against cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu in a Bihar court on Monday for insulting the Indian Army by hugging Pakistan's Army Chief, Qamar Javed Bajwa, at the swearing-in of Imran Khan as Pakistan's Prime Minister.

Lawyer Sudhur Ojha filed the case in Muzaffarpur's Chief Judicial Magistrate court.

Mr Ojha said he has filed the case under Indian Penal Case sections involving sedition. In his complaint, he said Mr Sidhu's gesture hurt the people of the country.

"The court has admitted the case and will hear it next week," he said.

Mr Sidhu, a minister in Congress-led government in Punjab, is under attack for hugging the Pakistan Army Chief, by the BJP and Akali Dal leaders.

