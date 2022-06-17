'Scrap 'Agnipath' For Country's Security And Sovereignty': CPI(M)

Sitaram Yechury said that the Army recruitment scheme should be scrapped. (File)

Opposing the Central government's 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme, Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday demanded its 'immediate' withdrawal.

Speaking to ANI, Mr Yechury said that the Army recruitment scheme should be scrapped for the sake of the country's security and sovereignty, and recruitment of the permanent soldiers, which did not take place in the past two years, should take place as usual.

"A professional Army cannot grow with the contract-based soldiers. The scheme is offering employment for only four years. These soldiers are meant to defend our security and sovereignty and make the ultimate sacrifices to protect us. Is this way to treat them?" Mr Yechury said.

"No assurance of permanent jobs? No employment after four years? Even if 'Agniveers' will be trained, but then they will be put back with no job. Where will they go?" he added.

The government's new recruitment scheme 'Agnipath' which led to protests in different parts of the country has spread to Hyderabad now, after Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, with protestors setting at least seven trains on fire and ransacking the entire railway station premises, on Friday morning.

