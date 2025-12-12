Indian Armed Forces Invite Male, Female Aspirants To Join As Agniveer, Check Details

The Indian Armed Forces have announced recruitment for male and female aspirants under the Agniveer scheme 2025. The forces have also released the minimum educational qualifications, which vary across the Army, Navy, and Air Force, based on roles and technical requirements.

Army:

General Duty (GD) including Women (Military Police): 10th pass/Matric.

Technical Agniveer: 10+2 in Science with English or 10th pass with 2-3 years of technical training/diploma.

Clerk/Storekeeper Technical: 10+2 in any stream with English and Maths/Accounts/Bookkeeping.

Tradesmen (All Arms): 10th or 8th pass.

Navy:

Senior Secondary Recruit: 10+2 with Maths and Physics or equivalent.

Matric Recruit & Matric Recruit Musician: 10th pass.

Air Force:

Science Stream Agniveer: 10+2/Intermediate with Maths, Physics, and English.

Candidates can also opt for non-science subjects.

Other Stream Agniveer: 10+2/Intermediate in any stream.

Musician: 10th pass.

Age Relaxation

For women applying to the Military Police in the Indian Army, the age limit has been relaxed to 30 years for widows of defence personnel who died while in service.

These guidelines aim to standardise eligibility across services and streamline the recruitment process for Agniveers in 2025.

Intetested and eligible individuals are advised to visit official websites or refer to detailed advertisement for complete information on eligibility conditions and selection process.