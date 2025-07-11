Registration Begins For Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2025, Check Eligibility, Selection Process

Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu 2025 Recruitment: The Indian Air Force has commenced the registration process for Agniveervayu recruitment under the Agnipath scheme. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website. The application window opened on July 11 and will remain active until July 31.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must meet one of the following educational qualifications:

10+2 (Intermediate) with Physics, Mathematics, and English from a recognised board with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate and 50% in English.

Three-year Engineering Diploma in fields like Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Automobile, Computer Science, Instrumentation Technology, or Information Technology, with at least 50% marks overall and in English.

10+2 in any stream with a minimum of 50% aggregate and 50% in English.

Two-year vocational course with at least 50% marks and 50% in English (either in the vocational course or in Class 10/12 if English was not a core subject).

Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2025: Age Limit

Applicants must be between aged between 17.5 and 21 years. Only those born between July 2, 2005, and January 2, 2009 (inclusive of both dates) are eligible to apply.

Selection Process

The selection process include the following stages:

Written examination

Physical fitness test

Document verification

Medical examination

Application Fee

An application fee of Rs 550 is to be paid online during the submission of the form.