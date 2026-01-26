IAF Agniveervayu 2027: Registration Begins For Four-Year Service, Exams On March 30-31

The Indian Air Force has started the registration process for young people who want to join the force under the Agnipath Scheme. This recruitment drive gives unmarried Indian men and women a chance to serve the nation and build a career in the Air Force for a fixed period.

The Indian Air Force has opened the application process for Agniveervayu Intake 01/2027 under the Agnipath Scheme. The Air Force is seeking applications from eligible unmarried Indian men and women for the Agniveervayu position.

Candidates selected through this recruitment process will have the opportunity to serve in the Air Force for four years. The online written examination will be held on March 30 and 31, 2026. Candidates are advised to complete their application by the deadline by visiting the official IAF recruitment website.

The online application process began on January 12, 2026, and will conclude on February 1, 2026, at 11 p.m. The application fee is Rs 550 plus 18% GST, which is non-refundable.

Eligibility Criteria

Unmarried men and women born between January 1, 2006, and July 1, 2009, and not exceeding the maximum age of 21 years at the time of enrollment are eligible for this recruitment. Educational qualifications include 12th grade with science subjects (Physics, Mathematics, and English), 12th grade in any subject, or a diploma or vocational qualification. Candidates are advised to apply before the deadline.

Application Process

Candidates must apply online through the website iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in. This involves registering with a valid email ID and mobile number, verifying the OTP received on the email and mobile number, logging in with the user ID and password, filling in personal and educational information, uploading the required documents, photo, signature, and thumb impression, and paying the fee online before submitting the application.

Selection Process

The selection process will be completed in three stages. The first stage will be an online written examination. The second stage will include a physical efficiency test, adaptability test, and document verification. The third stage will be a medical examination of the candidates. Admit cards for the online examination will be issued 48 to 72 hours before the examination.

Service Period and Benefits

Selected candidates will serve as Agniveervayu for four years. During this period, they will receive an initial monthly salary of Rs 30,000, which will be increased annually. Upon completion of their service period, eligible candidates will receive a service fund of approximately Rs 10.04 lakh.

Up to 25 percent of candidates may also be considered for inclusion in the regular cadre, depending on the Air Force's needs.

Candidates are advised to apply soon, as the registration deadline will not be extended. All information regarding eligibility, syllabus, and other information will be available only on the official website, iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in.