IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2027 Registration Begins For First Intake, Check Details

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2027: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited online applications from unmarried Indian male and female candidates for the Agniveervayu Intake 01/2027 under the Agnipath Scheme. The recruitment drive offers young aspirants an opportunity to serve in the Air Force for a period of four years under the newly introduced short-term engagement model.

According to the official advertisement, online registration begins at 11 AM on January 12, 2026, and will close at 11 PM on February 1, 2026. Applications will be accepted only through the official recruitment portal, iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in. The Phase 1 online examination is scheduled for March 30 and March 31, 2026.

Age Limit

The recruitment is open to candidates born between January 1, 2006, and July 1, 2009, with the upper age limit capped at 21 years at the time of registration.

Marital Status and Pregnancy

Only unmarried candidates are eligible, and they will be required to remain unmarried during the four-year engagement period. Female candidates additionally shall be required to undertake not to get pregnant during the engagement period of four years.

Educational Qualifications

In terms of educational qualifications, candidates applying under the Science Subjects category must have passed Class 12 with Physics, Mathematics, and English, securing at least 50% aggregate marks and 50% in English. Diploma holders in engineering and candidates with relevant vocational qualifications are also eligible. Applicants from non-science streams must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination with the same minimum marks criteria.

Selection Process

The selection process will be conducted in three phases, starting with an online objective test, followed by Physical Fitness Tests, Adaptability Tests, and finally a medical examination. Shortlisting for subsequent stages will be done state-wise, based on normalised marks obtained in the online test.

Salary

Selected Agniveervayu candidates will receive a monthly salary starting at Rs 30,000, with annual increments. After completing four years of service, they will receive a Seva Nidhi package of approximately Rs 10.04 lakh. Up to 25% of each batch may be considered for enrolment into the regular cadre of the Indian Air Force, subject to organisational requirements and performance.

The IAF has cautioned candidates against middlemen, stating that the recruitment process is entirely merit-based and transparent. Applicants have been advised to apply early, as no extension of registration dates will be granted

Check Detailed notification here