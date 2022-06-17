'Agnipath' Protest: 2 Coaches Of Passenger Train Set On Fire In Bihar

Two coaches of a passenger train were set on fire by a mob in Bihar this morning amid protest against the new military recruitment policy, Agnipath.

The coaches of the Jammu Tawi Express train were set on fire at Mohiuddinagar station of Hajipur-Barauni railway line, officials told NDTV, adding no one was hurt in the incident.

Several parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have witnessed protests over the new military recruitment policy. The protest had spread to Haryana and UP, too.

This morning, a mob entered a railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district and vandalised a train and damaged railway station property, before the police used force to disperse them.

Agnipath proposes the recruitment of jawans on contract for a four-year period followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits. The new plan aims to cut down the government's massive salary and pension bills and free up funds to buy arms.

The government has raised the age limit for Agnipath recruitment to 23 from 21 as a one-time waiver following the protests.

The government has also put out a 10-point defence of the scheme and assured recruits they will not find themselves in the lurch after completing their four years in the military.