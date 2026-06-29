SBI Wanted Ram Temple Donation Counting Staff Removed 3 Months Ago: Sources

The State Bank of India had recommended removing the donation counting staff at the Ram temple in Ayodhya over a suspicion of theft three months ago, NDTV has learnt, as fresh details emerge in the fund embezzlement case. However, some officials at the temple trust allegedly prevented the dismissal of the counting staff, sources said.

The police have recorded the statement of Champat Rai, former generate secretary of the Ram temple trust, in this connection, while sources suggest notices will be issued to former trustee Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao as well.

While Rai and Mishra had resigned from the trust, they said Rao could also step away from the trust's activities.

Read: Farmhouse, Scorpio, And More: Changed Lifestyle Of Ram Temple Theft Accused

Eight counting staff have been arrested in connection with the theft case, and efforts are underway to recover stolen assets from the temple donation boxes.

Suspects Had Trust Backing

The SBI, which maintains the temple trust's account, had outsourced the job to count the donation funds to another agency.

Sources said the bank had an inkling that funds were being siphoned off from the temple donation boxes about three months ago and had then recommended removal of staff from the donation counting duty.

The outsourcing agency was even preparing to initiate the removal process, but trust officials allegedly intervened to defend the staff and saved them from being dismissed, it has been learnt.

Unable to override the influence of Champat Rai and Anil Mishra, the bank failed to secure the removal of the staff, and the theft continued unchecked, sources added.

Read: Allegations To Arrest, Resignations: How Ram Mandir Donation Row Unravelled

Involvement Of Bank Staff

The roles of two bank employees -- Ratnesh and Gagandeep -- have also emerged in the donation theft probe. Both were on the bank's payrolls. It has been found that they used to be present in the counting rooms to oversee the process. The police have obtained concrete evidence against them that establishes their involvement in the theft, sources said, adding that action may soon be taken against them.

Earlier, it had emerged how the appointments for the counting duty were made through recommendations, without undergoing any police verification.

Of the eight accused, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Ramashankar Mishra, Avnish, and Karunesh Shukla were recruited through an outsourcing agency for the job. It has been learnt that they were all either relatives or close associates of the trust officials and worked under the supervision of Ratnesh and Gagandeep.

The six individuals and two others -- Subhas Srivastava and Tinnu Yadav -- have so far been arrested in this case.

The temple trust will soon issue new guidelines for such appointments, ensuring that the new staff are screened and undergo a performance review, sources said.

A final decision on this is expected to be taken during a meeting on July 11.