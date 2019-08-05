Saudi-Based Man Gives Triple Talaq To Wife In Bihar, Father Arrested

Police said that efforts will be made in due course to secure the arrest of the man.

A Saudi-based migrant worker from Supaul district in north Bihar, was on Sunday charged with abandoning his wife after pronouncing the word "Talaq" thrice over phone, police said.

Noorul Hoda, father of Hafiz Ikramul Haq, who earns a living working in Saudi Arabia, has been arrested as he along with other members of the family has been named as co-accused in the FIR lodged by Farzana Khatoon, police officer Premlata Bhupashree said.

Police said Farzana has alleged that she had been married to Haq since 2013 and had always been at the receiving end of her in-laws' taunts as her parents were unable to fulfil a demand for Rs 1 lakh as dowry to enable her husband's migration to the Gulf country.

"Farzana has further alleged that her plight intensified after the birth of a girl child in 2017. On July 20 last, she gave birth to twin girls which made her in-laws fly into a rage," police said.

"According to Farzana, her in-laws started pressuring her that she demand Rs 2 lakh from her parents for the upkeep of the two newly born girls and one day her mother-in-law called up her husband and asked him to divorce his wife so that they could get him married to some other woman," police said.

"Haq asked his mother to put the phone on loudspeaker mode and uttered the word talaq thrice. Farzana was thereafter driven out of the house late in the night. Subsequently she approached the police seeking legal remedy. Haq's father has been arrested and sent to jail and other members of the family will face action in accordance with the law," police said.

Police said that efforts will be made in due course to secure the arrest of Haq.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill prescribing up to three years imprisonment for men giving instant triple talaq to their wives was passed by Parliament on Tuesday.

President Ram Nath Kovind gave assent to the triple talaq bill on Thursday.

The newly enacted law makes the practice of instant divorce through 'triple talaq' among Muslims a punishable offence.

