Sanjay Nirupam Triggers Row With 'Loyal Dog' Jab At Karnataka Governor

Karnataka floor test: Sanjay Nirupam said Vajubhai Vala had set a new "standard" for loyalty.

BS Yeddyurappa resigned as Karnataka Chief Minister moments before a floor test.

Vajubhai Vala also controversially appointed a BJP lawmaker KG Bopaiah seen as close to Mr Yeddyurappa as the temporary speaker for today's floor test in what many pointed out was a break from tradition. Usually the senior-most MLA is appointed a temporary speaker. In 2010, he had suspended five independent and 11 BJP lawmakers who rebelled against Mr Yeddyurappa after he was charged in a mining scam, helping him sail through a floor test.



But Mr Nirupam's crude remarks flew in the face of comments made by Rahul Gandhi who stressed in his briefing that the BJP and its ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS did not respect the country's institutions. The BJP, which political observers said backed out Karnataka with a plan, seized the moment.



During the Karnataka election campaign, PM Narendra Modi had said Congress should learn patriotism from the state's Mudhol dogs.

"Congress does not respect institutions and this statement is just an evidence of that. Is this how they show respect towards the post of the Governor?" Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said as he served the rejoinder to a spree of celebratory Congress' reactions following Mr Yeddyurappa's resignation.

The Congress quickly distanced itself from the comment."Congress doesn't agree with any such statement. Karnataka governor murdered democracy. However, any statement made on him personally won't be accepted. Rahul Gandhi and Congress have regard for their worst enemies unlike PM Modi," party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.



During the bitter campaigning for Karnataka elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had too drawn criticism from the opposition for recommending that the Congress learn patriotism from Mudhol hound dogs of North Karnataka.



As the backlash swelled and Sanjay Nirupam trended on Twitter with a torrent of reprisals from BJP supporters, he issued an apology of sorts.



"Vajubhai Vala is a human. How can I make him a dog. But in displaying the highest human habit quality of loyalty, he has left even dogs behind. But despite that, of this statement was not liked then I apologise. But his excellency did not spare any effort to murder democracy. He should resign," he tweeted in Hindi.



