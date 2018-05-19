NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
BS Yeddyurappa Resigns As Karnataka Chief Minister Just Before Floor Test

BS Yeddyurappa's party, the BJP, with 104 seats, was eight short of the majority-mark - 111.

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 19, 2018 17:02 IST
BS Yeddyurappa quits as Karnataka chief minister minutes ahead of trust vote in assembly

Bengaluru, Karnataka:  The BJP's BS Yeddyurappa today quit as Chief Minister just before a trust vote that, many said, he had a good chance of losing. Till an hour before the Supreme Court-ordered floor test, there was commotion over two Congress lawmakers who were missing from the assembly in the morning. The Congress alleged that they had been "held captive" by a BJP desperate for numbers, and also released a series of audio tapes that it claimed proved that attempts were being made to bribe lawmakers. In an emotional speech before his resignation, Mr Yeddyurappa said it was his dream to be Chief Minister at a time PM Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister. Sources told NDTV that the decision had been taken by the BJP leadership that did not want any taint of horse-trading on the party in an election year.
Here's your 10-point cheatsheet to this big story:
  1. "I come from a background of struggle. I will lose nothing if I lose power... I am going straight to Governor's house to give my resignation," Mr Yeddyurappa said.
  2. Turning to the Congress-JDS combine chief ministerial candidate HD Kumaraswamy, Mr Yeddyurappa said, "Dear Kumaraswamy, I am a fighter and I will fight till my last breath".
  3. Soon after an emotionally charged 20-minute speech, Mr Yeddyurappa walked out of the assembly while the national anthem was being played. He headed straight to the Raj Bhavan to submit his resignation. BS Yeddyurappa's party, the BJP, with 104 seats, was eight short of the majority-mark - 111.
  4. Karnataka has rejected the BJP's arrogance, Congress president Rahul Gandhi told reporters in his victory speech after Mr Yeddyurappa resignation. He added that the Karnataka outcome means that the opposition will unite to defeat the BJP.
  5. The opposition Congress and Janata Dal has accused the BJP of trying to bribe and threaten their lawmakers. The Congress has released audio tapes as proof. Pratap Gowda Patil and Anand Singh, the two Congress lawmakers who had been 'missing' for days, reached the Karnataka assembly just before the trust vote and took oath as the members.
  6. The Congress and JDS lawmakers were constantly on the move as their parties tried to sequester them from attempts to bribe, threaten or induce them into switching over to the BJP. They were brought in this morning from Hyderabad in buses after an overnight journey.
  7. Mr Yeddyurappa on Friday said the BJP is confident of winning the floor test. "We have got 100 per cent support and cooperation to prove the majority," he told reporters on Friday.
  8. On Wednesday night, a day after Karnataka produced a hung verdict, Governor Vajubhai Vala decided to invite the BJP instead of the Congress-Janata Dal Secular combine, which claimed 117 lawmakers.
  9. The Congress challenged his decision in the Supreme Court the same night. After an all-night hearing, the court didn't stop Mr Yeddyurappa's oath ceremony, but said it would continue hearing the case and raised concerns about an "open invitation to horse-trading".
  10. Resuming the hearing yesterday, the Supreme Court ordered Mr Yeddyurappa to take a strength test today. "Better that the floor test is on Saturday so that nobody gets any time," said one of the three judges. Mr Yeddyurappa's request for a secret ballot was also denied.


Comments

