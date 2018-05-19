Team Congress-JDS Back In Bengaluru, Hours Ahead Of Trust Vote: 10 Points

Karnataka trust vote: The bus carrying JDS and Congress legislators arrive in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The bus carrying Karnataka Congress and JDS legislators reached Bengaluru early morning today after an overnight trip from Hyderabad. The BJP's BS Yeddyurappa, who was sworn in on Thursday as Chief Minister of a minority government in Karnataka, has to take a trust vote at 4 pm today. The Supreme Court on Friday drastically slashed to 24 hours the time he has to win over more lawmakers. Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala had controversially given Mr Yeddyurappa 15 days for a test of strength. Mr Yeddyurappa's lawyer Mukul Rohatgi, the former top lawyer for the central government, asked for a week but the court rejected it.