Team Congress-JDS Back In Bengaluru, Hours Ahead Of Trust Vote: 10 Points

Karnataka trust vote: The bus carrying JDS and Congress legislators arrive in Bengaluru
Bengaluru: The bus carrying Karnataka Congress and JDS legislators reached Bengaluru early morning today after an overnight trip from Hyderabad. The BJP's BS Yeddyurappa, who was sworn in on Thursday as Chief Minister of a minority government in Karnataka, has to take a trust vote at 4 pm today. The Supreme Court on Friday drastically slashed to 24 hours the time he has to win over more lawmakers. Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala had controversially given Mr Yeddyurappa 15 days for a test of strength. Mr Yeddyurappa's lawyer Mukul Rohatgi, the former top lawyer for the central government, asked for a week but the court rejected it.
Here is your top 10 cheat sheet to this big story:
Two buses started from Bengaluru just after midnight on Thursday, carrying Karnataka lawmakers from the Congress and the JDS, to Hyderabad. To keep their lawmakers away from inducements, offers and threats from the BJP -- as they allege -- the Congress and JDS had planned chartered flights out of Bengaluru. However, the flights were cancelled.
The BJP is eight members short of the 112-majority mark in Karnataka. The Congress and the Janata Dal Secular (JDS) have accused the BJP of trying to poach their MLAs. The Congress and JDS alleged that the lawmakers were threatened and also offered Rs 100 crore bribes and ministries.
"Better that the floor test is on Saturday so that nobody gets any time," one of the three Supreme Court judges hearing the case said on Friday. Mr Yeddyurappa's request for a secret ballot was also denied.
Soon after the Supreme Court's order, the Congress and JDS decided to move their flock back to Bengaluru, a road trip of some 530 kilometres that takes about eight hours.
On Wednesday night, a day after Karnataka produced a hung verdict, the Governor decided to invite the BJP instead of the Congress-Janata Dal Secular combine, which claimed 117 lawmakers.
The Congress challenged his decision in the Supreme Court the same night. After an all-night hearing, the court didn't stop Mr Yeddyurappa's oath ceremony, but said it would continue hearing the case and raised concerns about an "open invitation to horse-trading".
When the court asked Mr Rohatgi how the BJP would get numbers, he said: "Support will come from Congress and JDS MLAs, more cannot be said at this point." In Bengaluru, Mr Yeddyurappa said in response to the ruling: "We will get a good majority. We will prove the majority."
Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the court order vindicated his party's stand. "The BJP's bluff that it will form the Govt., even without the numbers, has been called out by the court. Stopped legally, they will now try money and muscle, to steal the mandate," he tweeted.
A pro-tem or temporary speaker appointed by the governor, in this case BJP legislator KG Bopaiah, will supervise the floor test, and also vote if there's a tie. Mr Yeddyurappa has been ordered not to take any executive decisions until the floor test. The nomination of an Anglo-Indian legislator by the governor has also been scrapped.
Fearing bribes and threats to engineer defections, the Congress-JDS combine shifted lawmakers around all of Thursday and past midnight on Friday, moved them out of Bengaluru in three buses. Their plan to fly them out in chartered flights failed as Congress leaders claimed they were not granted permission.