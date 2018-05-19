Karnataka Floor Test Live Updates: Yeddyurappa Faces Trust Vote At 4 PM Karnataka floor test live: Though BJP won 104 seats, it is eight short of the majority mark of 111 after one of its legislators was picked as the speaker for today

Share EMAIL PRINT Karnataka trust vote: BS Yeddyurappa waves from a bus as he arrives at the assembly Bengaluru: The Karnataka trust vote will be held at 4 pm today. Two days ago, Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa of the BJP took oath to lead a minority government in Karnataka. He was given 15 days by Follow live updates of the Karnataka floor test:







The Karnataka trust vote will be held at 4 pm today. Two days ago, Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa of the BJP took oath to lead a minority government in Karnataka. He was given 15 days by Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala to prove his majority. The Supreme Court on Friday, however, ordered the trust vote to be held today after hearing a petition filed by the Congress . Though the BJP won 104 seats, it is eight short of the majority mark of 111 after one of its legislators was picked as the speaker for today. The Congress and the Janata Dal Secular (JDS) of HD Deve Gowda have taken their legislators out of Karnataka to prevent them from being poached by the BJP. The Supreme Court also rejected the Congress's petition against making Mr Bopaiah the pro tem speaker. "Live broadcast of floor test would be the best way to ensure transparency of proceedings," the court said.