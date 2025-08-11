Remarks On Leadership, Vote Theft: Inside Karnataka Minister's Ouster

Karnataka Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna, who was considered a loyalist of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, was asked to resign today. He was ousted after he drew the ire of the Congress high command after he allegedly blamed his own party's government in Karnataka for the alleged "vote theft" in an assembly segment in the state. As per sources, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who has been leading the "vote theft" charge, wanted KN Rajanna out.

However, this was the final nail in the coffin that was long in the making. He had been in the news since June after he hinted at a massive political upheaval in Karnataka.

Mr Rajanna had repeatedly been ignoring the orders of the high command and also spoke about leadership changes on several occasions, the sources said.

In June, he said that there were too many power centres in the ruling Congress in the state, saying that there would be a "political revolution" after September.

"Let September get over....there will be developments in state politics. It will begin (after September)," he had said.

He also hinted at a possible change of KPCC president, the post which DK Shivakumar currently holds.

Asserting that he is still an aspirant for the state Congress president and would resign as minister if that position is given to him, Mr Rajanna had said, "I will never demand any position. If given a responsibility, I will fulfil it efficiently."

He again stirred controversy when he said that state PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi could become the next state Congress president.

His statements also prompted a response from Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, who said that one should not cross the "Lakshman Rekha" drawn by the party.

Mr Rajanna had also alleged that Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala, who recently visited the state, met with government officials and that such meetings are "illegal".

However, his charge was refuted by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who termed it "completely false".

"This is our government. If there is anything to be conveyed, he (Surjewala) will tell us directly. If there are any mistakes, he will inform us, and we will correct them. Apart from that, saying he met officials is false," he had said in July.

Cut to the present, after Rahul Gandhi claimed that there were over a lakh bogus voters in the Mahadevapura Assembly segment of the Bangalore Central Parliamentary Constituency, Mr Rajanna said the irregularities took place in Karnataka when the Congress was in power.

He also alleged that it happened "right in front of our eyes".

The matter became a talking point during the Karnataka Assembly session on Monday with the BJP legislators demanding that Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil and Mr Rajanna clear the air on this matter.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal spoke to Siddaramaiah over his minister's statement. However, Siddaramaiah was not keen on taking action against Mr Rajanna while the assembly was in session, the sources said. They also claimed that Rahul Gandhi himself wanted him out.

Meanwhile, the high command is closely tracking developments in the matter, the sources said, adding, If Mr "Rajanna continues to make any controversial statements, there could be more action against him".

"They are also contemplating his suspension from the Congress party. The high command is employing a wait-and-watch approach in this matter," they said.